Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos set Rodrygo price, Newcastle United want LaLiga star, more - August 8, 2025

Real Madrid appointed Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement at the end of May this year. The Spanish manager has taken over Los Blancos on the back of an impressive stint with Bayer Leverkusen.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants have set their asking price for Rodrygo Goes. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are interested in a LaLiga midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 8, 2025.

Real Madrid set Rodrygo price

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid want €70-80m to part ways with Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to MARCA. The Brazilian forward's situation remains uncertain after dropping down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti in the second half of last season.

Rodrygo's luck hasn't improved following Xabi Alonso's arrival as the Italian's replacement. The 24-year-old has failed to convince the Spanish manager and was barely afforded minutes at the FIFA Club World Cup.

The situation remains tender at the moment, and the player is heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite his struggles, Rodrygo isn't short of options and is already wanted in the Premier League.

Arsenal have had their eyes on the Brazilian for a while and are apparently plotting a loan deal this summer. Liverpool are long-term admirers of the Brazilian and are in the race as well.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been mentioned as an interested party of late, and have supposedly identified Rodrygo as a possible replacement for Son Heung-min. Finally, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are staying informed about the situation too as they look to add more firepower to their attack. Real Madrid are open to the player's exit this summer, but will only let him go for the aforementioned fee.

Newcastle United want Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz

Newcastle United have turned their attention to Brahim Diaz, according to Fichajes. The Morocco international was quite impressive with Real Madrid last season, racking up six goals and eight assists from 56 games.

Unfortunately, Diaz remains behind Jude Bellingham in the pecking order for the LaLiga giants, so his future remains unclear. Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are already working to extend his stay.

However, Newcastle United are ready to taste Real Madrid's resolve by submitting a €50m offer for the 26-year-old. The Magpies could have funds at their disposal if Alexander Isak completes his proposed move to Liverpool this summer.

Newcastle United want to use the money to prise Diaz away from the Santiago Bernabeu, but will face competition from Serie A. However, the player wants to stay and fight for his place under Xabi Alonso.

David Alaba rules out exit

David Alaba

David Alaba has no plans to leave Real Madrid this summer, according to AS. The Austrian defender has entered the final year of his contract and hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Alaba has spent much of the past two seasons on the sidelines due to various injuries and is surplus to requirements following the arrival of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth. The 33-year-old is one of the highest earners at the club, and the LaLiga giants are eager to remove him from their wage bill. However, David Alaba wants to stay and prove his naysayers wrong.

