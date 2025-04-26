Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Dean Huijsen blow, club eyeing Chelsea ace, and more - April 26, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio de La Cartuja on Saturday, April 26, to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. Carlo Ancelotti's team have already lost twice to the Catalans this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Dean Huijsen. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are interested in a Chelsea midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 26, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Dean Huijsen blow

Dean Huijsen

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Dean Huijsen, according to GIVEMESPORT. The 20-year-old defender is a wanted man ahead of the summer and is also being pursued by Real Madrid and Chelsea.

The report adds that the Reds have already initiated negotiations with Huijsen's agent to facilitate a deal this summer. Initial talks have been positive and the Merseyside club are trying to convince the player to make the move to Anfield.

Huijsen has been a revelation for Bournemouth this season and apparently has a £50m release clause in his deal. The Cherries believe that the Spaniard could be heading to Liverpool if he leaves the Vitality Stadium this year.

Virgil van Dijk has signed an extension, but is in the final phase of his career. The Reds will have to lay down succession plans for their talismanic skipper soon.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have struggled with injuries, so a move for Huijsen ticks a lot of boxes. The news, however, will be a big blow to Real Madrid's plans, with the club eager to boslter their ageing backline before the start of the new campaign. Huijsen could be a long-term replacement for David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, both of whom are on the wrong side of 30.

Los Blancos eyeing Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid have set their sights on Enzo Fernandez, according to Fichajes.net. The LaLiga champions are planning to add more quality to their midfield this year.

Luka Modric is already in the final phase of his career, while Toni Kroos retired last summer. Los Blancos are pleased with Fernandez and apparently believe that his arrival could add more quality to the middle of the park.

The reports adds that Real Madrid are planning to offer Arda Guler and €40m for the Argentinian's signature. Chelsea have invested heavily on talented young footballers of late and Guler fits the bill. However, the Blues have no desire to part ways with Fernandez at the moment and will not consider the offer.

Arsenal eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal are considering a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid was also subject to speculation last summer following Kylian Mbappe's arrival.

Rodrygo has registered 13 goals and 10 assists from 49 games this season, but remains linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu. A recent report from Todo Fichajes has suggested that Liverpool are eyeing the 24-year-old as well.

Arsenal are looking for a versatile attacker and Rodrygo's ability to play through the middle as well as on the flanks makes him a good fit. However prising him away won't be easy, especially since he is under contract with Los Blancos until 2028.

