Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Erling Haaland blow, club optimistic about Alphonso Davies move, and more - January 18, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, January 19. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game in high spirits following a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the club remain quietly confident about securing the services of Alphonso Davies.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 18, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Erling Haaland blow

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has signed a lengthy contract with Manchester City, the club have confirmed. Caught Offside had earlier reported that the Norwegian striker is a target for Real Madrid as well as Barcelona.

Los Blancos are yet to sign a proven No. 9 since the departure of Karim Benzema in the summer of 2023. Kylian Mbappe has been deployed in that role this season, but he is not the ideal choice for the position.

The LaLiga champions would ideally like a clinical striker to complement their attack and have their eyes on Haaland. The Norwegian has been outstanding since arriving at the Etihad a couple of summers ago.

Erling Haaland has registered 111 goals from 126 games for the reigning Premier League champions so far. The Cityzens are pleased with his efforts and have tied him down to a 9.5 year contract that effectively rules out a move to the Santiago Bernabeu this year.

Los Blancos optimistic about Alphonso Davies move

Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid remain confident of securing the services of Alphonso Davies this summer, according to journalist Jorge Picon. The Canadian speedster's contract with Bayern Munich expires in under six months and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Recent reports have suggested that the 24-year-old has turned down the Bavarians' latest renewal offer. Los Blancos remain aware of developments at the Allianz Arena and believe that they can win the race for his services this summer.

Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy have struggled to impress this season and Davies could be an upgrade on the duo. The LaLiga giants are likely to sit down with the player's camp in the coming days to finalize a move this summer.

Real Madrid sign Joel Pleguezuelos

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have signed talented young defender Joel Pleguezuelos from Espanyol, according to Rodra P. The 18-year-old is a tall, physical center-back who is highly rated in the Spanish youth circuit.

He is expected to be drafted into the Juvenil A team at the Santiago Bernabeu and continue his development under the tutelage of Alvaro Arbeloa. Los Blancos have always kept an eye out for talented young players and have high hopes from Pleguezuelos.

The LaLiga giants are a little short at the back at the moment, following Eder Militao's ACL injury. While the young defender is not ready to break into the first team yet, he could turn out to be an asset with the right guidance. A lot of clubs were eyeing the player with interest but Real Madrid have now managed to win the race for his services.

