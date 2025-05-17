Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Florian Wirtz blow, Xabi Alonso wants new midfielder, and more - May 17, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Sevilla on Sunday (May 18). Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the league table after 36 games, seven points behind champions Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz. Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso has asked the Spanish giants to reinforce the midfield this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 17, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Florian Wirtz blow

Florian Wirtz

Manchester City, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich are all hot on the heels of Florian Wirtz, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The German midfielder has been one of the stars of Bayer Leverkusen's recent rise, and has admirers at Real Madrid as well.

The LaLiga giants are looking to add more creativity to their ranks after a dismal 2024-25 campaign. Wirtz has registered 16 goals and 15 assists from 44 games across competitions this season for the German giants.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Falk recently claimed that Bayern Munich were confident of lapping up the 22-year-old.

“We have already reported that Manchester City have made an offer for the German. Apparently, however, there has also been a meeting with Liverpool FC. As things stand, Liverpool are further ahead than Man City in the poker," Falk said.

He continued:

“But, the truth is: FC Bayern are still optimistic that they will get their dream player. Either this summer or in 2026, as his contract runs until 2027.”

Florian Wirtz could be a long-term replacement for Luka Modric at Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso wants new midfielder

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has asked Real Madrid to sign a new midfielder this summer, according to MARCA (via Madrid Universal). The Spanish manager has already announced that he will leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet, all signs indicate that Alonso will take over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Los Blancos are set to part ways with the Italian, who will take over the Brazil national team.

The LaLiga giants are already working to bolster their squad this summer and have started the search for a new midfielder on Alonso's behest. Real Madrid have yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric's contract expires next month, and he is due to turn 40 in September. Alonso wants to reinforce the middle of the park before the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14. Bayer Leverkusen star Exequiel Palacios, AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders, and VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller are apparently on Los Blancos' radar.

Los Blancos closing in on Alvaro Carreras

Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid are working to bring Alvaro Carreras back to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to COPE (via Madrid Universal). The Spanish left-back spent a brief time at the club's academy before moving to Manchester United in 2020.

Currently with Benfica, Carrera has enjoyed a stellar rise in recent times and has turned heads at his former hunting ground. Los Blancos have apparently identified him as an upgrade on Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia. The 22-year-old supposedly has a €50 release clause in his deal, but the Spanish giants are trying to secure his services for less.

