Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Martin Zubimendi blow, club eyeing Chelsea ace, and more - March 28, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their upcoming LaLiga game against Leganes on Saturday, March 29. Carlo Ancelotti's team is second in the league table after 28 games, three points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have set their sights on a Chelsea goalkeeper.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 28, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Martin Zubimendi blow

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal remain the favorites to lap up Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are also on the Spanish midfielder's trail.

The LaLiga giants are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer, while Luka Modric is in the final phase of his career. Zubimendi, who is also wanted at the Emirates, could be a fine fit at the Santiago Bernabeu as well.

However, speaking on a Q&A for The Athletic, Ornstein said that the Gunners expect the 26-year-old to join them this summer.

“Without wanting to discredit the reporting of others, Blair, I personally haven’t heard this (Real Madrid interest in Zubimendi)," said Ornstein.

He continued:

“Arsenal are expecting Zubimendi to join in the summer. I don’t know if that means it is completely done but for some time now they have been working on the basis that he will be coming in and a huge amount of work went into getting them to that point – while Edu was still in position as sporting director and subsequently when Jason Ayto took over on an interim basis.”

Zubimendi has registered two goals and two assists from 38 games across competitions this season for Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos eyeing Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Real Madrid are planning to bring Kepa Arrizabalaga back to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Diario AS. The Spanish goalkeeper joined Los Blancos from Chelsea on loan in the summer of 2023 to help them deal with Thibaut Courtois' injury.

However, Kepa dropped behind Andriy Lunin as the season progressed and returned to Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign. He moved to Bournemouth last summer on a season-long loan and is no longer part of the Blues' plans.

Los Blancos are planning to move for the 30-year-old this summer if Lunin leaves the club. The Ukrainian signed a new deal last September but has struggled for chances with Real Madrid. As such, he could be on his way at the end of this season.

Luka Modric set for renewal

Luka Modric

Real Madrid are planning to hand Luka Modric a new deal, according to Cadena SER. The Croatian midfielder's contract is all set to run out at the end of this season.

Modric will turn 40 years old this September, further adding to speculation regarding his future. However, the player wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and the LaLiga giants have now decided to grant his wishes.

The Croatian has registered four goals and seven assists from 44 games across competitions this season. He is a revered figure in the backroom and his experience could be an asset for the team next season.

