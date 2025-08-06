Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Rodri setback, Brahim Diaz wanted in Serie A, more - August 6, 2025

Real Madrid return to action on Tuesday, August 12, at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol, where they take on WSG Tirol. The LaLiga giants failed to win the league and the Champions League last season, and also missed out on the domestic cups.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their plans to take Rodri to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Brahim Diaz has admirers in Serie A.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 6, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Rodri setback

Rodri has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Manchester City are working to extend Rodri's stay at the Etihad, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard is a target for Real Madrid, who are looking to add a world class name to their midfield.

Ad

Trending

Last summer, the LaLiga giants opted against signing a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of the 2023-24 season. This year, Luka Modric left as a free agent after the FIFA Club World Cup to join AC Milan.

The departure of two stalwarts of their midfield has left Los Blancos a little short of quality in the middle of the park. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid want Rodri to address the position.

Ad

However, Manchester City have no desire to let him go. The Cityzens consider the 29-year-old a key part of their plans and are now working to tie him down to an extension until 2029. Rodri currently pockets €13.7m per year, but the Premier League club are planning to make him the second-highest-paid player at the Emirates after Erling Haaland.

Brahim Diaz wanted in Serie A

Brahim Diaz

AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Napoli are all hot on the heels of Brahim Diaz this summer, according to Fichajes. The Moroccan international is expected to sign a new deal with Real Madrid soon, but his future remains uncertain.

Ad

Diaz registered six goals and eight assists from 56 games across competitions for Los Blancos last season. His efforts have already caused a stir in Serie A, especially since he already has experience of playing in the league while on loan with AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are ready to prise him away, but will face competition from Inter Milan and Napoli. The 26-year-old is no longer a guaranteed starter for the LaLiga giants going into the new season. Real Madrid are not actively looking to let him go, but could consider a deal for above €50m.

Ad

Endrick was close to departure this summer

Endrick's future remains uncertain

Endrick was a step away from joining Real Sociedad on loan this summer before the move broke down, according to Tiempo de Juego. The Brazilian arrived at Real Madrid last year with a lot of promise but has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI.

With Kylian Mbappe ahead of him in the pecking order and Gonzalo Garcia impressing at the FIFA Club World Cup, Endrick's position is unlikely to change next season. The 19-year-old had reportedly agreed to join the San Sebastian club this summer on a temporary deal to continue his development. However, the move has collapsed in the final stage due to a relapse in his injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More