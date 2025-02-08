Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos suffer Vinicius blow, club eyeing French ace, and more - February 8, 2025

Real Madrid will host local rivals Atletico Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, February 8, in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team will arrive buoyed by their 3-2 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal in midweek.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have suffered a setback in their efforts to tie Vinicius Junior to a new deal. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in a French defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 8, 2025.

Real Madrid suffer Vinicius blow

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has turned down Real Madrid's opening contract renewal offer, according to Caught Offside. The Brazilian forward's current deal runs until 2027 and he reportedly has a €1bn release clause in his deal.

Trending

Vinicius was a wanted man last summer, with clubs from the Middle East eager to prise him away. They were reportedly willing to offer him massive wages to make the move, but the 24-year-old opted to stay.

His future was also subject to speculation in the winter transfer window, with rumors linking him to Saudi Arabia and Chelsea. Vinicius ended up staying, and the LaLiga champions have already initiated steps to extend the player's stay at the club.

Interestingly, Los Blancos' initial proposal has been turned down by the player's entourage. The Brazilian reportedly earns €15m per year including bonuses and Real Madrid have offered him a new deal with a pay hike.

However, the player isn't impressed with the terms and wants a pay package that reflects his position as one of the best players in the world. Talks are expected to continue, with Vinicius Junior previously expressing a desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos eyeing French ace

William Saliba

Real Madrid have set their sights on William Saliba, according to RMC Sport. The French defender has been a rock at the back for Arsenal of late and has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are planning to reinforce their backline this summer and have Saliba on their agenda. The report, however, adds that the club will have to pay an astronomical fee to secure the services of the 23-year-old.

Saliba has been indispensable for the Gunners of late and is under contract until 2027. The north London side have assembled an enviable squad and are pushing for silverware at the moment. As such, it makes no sense for Arsenal to let one of their best players leave, even for a world-record bid.

Real Madrid end Trent Alexander-Arnold's pursuit

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have removed Trent Alexander-Arnold from their wish list for the summer, according to Defensa Central. The Englishman's contract with Liverpool expires this summer and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for a while, as a possible long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. It has been suggested that the LaLiga champions are planning a Bosman move for the 26-year-old at the end of this season.

However, it appears that Los Blancos have moved on from the Englishman and are eyeing alternatives. They have Joshua Kimmich on their radar, who could be an option for the right-back role. The German's contract with Bayern Munich expires this summer and he hasn't signed an extension yet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback