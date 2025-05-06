Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Ajax ace, Carlo Ancelotti set to leave, and more - May 6, 2025

Real Madrid are second in the LaLiga table after 34 games, four points behind leaders Barcelona. The two bitter rivals face each other in the league on Sunday, May 11, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on an Ajax starlet. Elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti is all set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 6, 2025.

Real Madrid want Jorrel Hato

Jorrel Hato

Real Madrid are planning a move for Jorrel Hato this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Dutch defender has developed in leaps and bounds at Ajax and is now a first-team regular.

This season, Hato has registered three goals and six assists from 43 games across competitions, playing almost entirely at left-back. However, the 19-year-old is naturally a centerback, and his versatility also makes him an enticing prospect for his suitors.

Los Blancos are already in the market for a new left-back amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy. The LaLiga giants also need to reinforce their center-back position, so a move for Hato makes sense.

The teenager, however, is under contract until 2028, so prising him away won't be a walk in the park. Meanwhile, there's also interest in his services from the Premier League, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal hot on his heels as well. Unless Ajax are willing to let him go for a modest fee, Real Madrid could struggle to match the financial might of the English clubs.

Carlo Ancelotti set to leave

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid will part ways with Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the season, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. The Italian manager has reached an agreement with the LaLiga giants regarding an exit this summer.

The situation was complicated by Los Blancos' reluctance to pay Ancelotti's remaining salary as he is set to immediately take over as Brazil boss. The Italian is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2026.

However, things have now been sorted. An official announcement regarding the matter is expected after the weekend's El Clasico. Ancelotti has won 15 trophies so far with Real Madrid and is their most successful manager.

Trent Alexander-Arnold turned down massive offer to stay at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold turned down a massive renewal offer from Liverpool, according to The Athletic. The English right-back's contract expires at the end of this season, and he announced on Monday that he will be leaving Anfield this summer.

Although there has not been any official confirmation yet, all signs indicate that the player is headed to Real Madrid as a free agent. Alexander-Arnold is likely to be a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old rose through the ranks at Anfield and has been a key ingredient in the club's recent success. Liverpool have been trying to tie him down to a new deal for ages, and offered to make him the highest-paid full-back in the Premier League. However, Alexander-Arnold rejected the offer as he has his heart set on a move to Los Blancos.

