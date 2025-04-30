Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Arsenal ace, club suffer Sandro Tonali blow, and more - April 30, 2025

Real Madrid are four points behind Barcelona in the LaLiga title race, with five games left. Carlo Ancelotti's men next face Celta Vigo on Sunday (May 4) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have retained their interest in an Arsenal defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Sandro Tonali.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 30, 2025.

Real Madrid want William Saliba

William Saliba

Real Madrid remain interested in William Saliba, according to MARCA (via CaughtOffside). The LaLiga champions have endured a difficult season so far and are already planning for squad reinforcements.

The defense has been identified as an area of concern. Eder Militao has suffered back-to-back ACL injuries, while Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are out with meniscus tears. Los Blancos want to address the position this summer and have zeroed in on Saliba.

The French defender has been outstanding for Arsenal and is among the best defenders in the Premier League. His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Saliba is under contract with the Gunners until 2027 and is also a key part of their plans. As such, prising him away from the Emirates will be no walk in the park.

However, the lure of the fabled white shirt has turned many players' heads in the past, and Real Madrid are hoping they can convince Saliba as well. The Frenchman has yet to hit his prime and has all the ingredients to become the best defender in the world. While he is likely to cost a fortune, it could turn out to be a wise investment for Los Blancos.

Los Blancos suffer Sandro Tonali blow

Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali has no desire to leave Newcastle United this year, according to The Telegraph (via Madrid Universal). Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are eyeing the Italian midfielder as a possible option to shore up the middle of the park.

Los Blancos have yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer. Meanwhile, Luka Modric is in the final phase of his career, while Eduardo Camavinga has failed to live up to expectations.

The LaLiga giants have apparently identified Tonali as an option for the job. However, the 24-year-old, who is under contract until 2028, has no plans to leave Newcastle United at the moment.

Tonali is grateful to the Magpies for keeping faith in him during his 10-month ban from football due to a gambling fiasco. He is determined to repay the club by staying at St. James' Park for as long as possible.

Real Madrid battling Chelsea for Tomas Araujo

Tomas Araujo

Real Madrid will face competition from Chelsea in the race to sign Tomas Araujo, according to CaughtOffside. Both clubs have apparently submitted an enquiry about the player to Benfica.

Araujo has caught the eye with the Portuguese giants this season and is under contract until 2029. The 22-year-old is known for his ball-playing ability and has appeared 40 times for Benfica this season. However, he will only be allowed to leave if one of his suitors triggers his €80m release clause.

