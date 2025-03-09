Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want Chelsea ace, Eintracht Frankfurt want Arda Guler, and more - March 9, 2025

Real Madrid welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, March 9, for their upcoming LaLiga game. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game placed third in the league table after 26 games.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are mulling a move for a Chelsea midfielder. Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt want to take Arda Guler to the Bundesliga this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 9, 2025.

Real Madrid want Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid are interested in Enzo Fernandez, according to Fichajes.net. The Argentinian midfielder arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2023 in a reported £106.8m deal.

Ad

Trending

While Fernandez hasn't entirely lived up to expectations, he remains a key figure for the Blues right now. This season, the 24-year-old has registered five goals and eight assists from 32 games across competitions.

Despite his mixed form, his stock remains high and Los Blancos want to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The LaLiga giants opted against signing a replacement for Toni Kroos following his replacement last summer.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric is in the final few months of his contract and hasn't been offered a new deal. Even if he signs an extension, the Croatian will turn 40 in September and cannot be expected to carry on much longer.

Ad

Real Madrid want to delve into the market this summer to address the situation and have identified Fernandez as an option. Chelsea are apparently willing to let him go for €80m.

Eintracht Frankfurt want Arda Guler

Arda Guler

Eintracht Frankfurt has set their sights on Arda Guler, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Turkish midfielder has struggled for chances under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

Ad

Guler has registered three goals and five assists from 29 games across competitions this season. However, he has only been in the starting XI on 10 occasions, with the Italian manager preferring experience over youth.

The 20-year-old remains unsettled at the Santiago Bernabeu as a result and speculation is ripe regarding his future. Eintracht Frankfurt are now ready to offer him the chance to get his career back on track, although they haven't made a concrete approach yet.

Ad

Interestingly, it was recently reported that Real Madrid are also willing to offload Guler to the Bundesliga on a temporary deal this summer. As such, Eintracht Frankfurt could be in luck if they decide to move for the Turkish international. However, the report adds that the German side are prioritizing a move for SC Freiburg's Ritsu Doan.

Lucas Vazquez's future uncertain

Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez is staring at an uncertain future, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The Spanish utility man is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid and is yet to sign a new deal.

Ad

Vazquez has largely operated as Dani Carvajal's cover at the Santiago Bernabeu and has been thrust into the fore following Carvajal's ACL injury this season. However, Vazquez has struggled of late, prompting Carlo Ancelotti to turn to Federico Valverde to fill in at right-back in big games.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, the veteran Spaniard's future is no longer set in stone. As such, he could end up leaving the club this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback