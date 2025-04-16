Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos want PSG ace, Manchester United eyeing Arda Guler, more - April 16, 2025

Real Madrid welcome Arsenal to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, April 16, for the Champions League quarterfinal second leg. Los Blancos have a 3-0 deficit in the tie from the first leg at the Emirates.

Ad

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have set their sights on a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace. Elsewhere, Manchester United want to take Arda Guler to Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 16, 2025.

Real Madrid want Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is eager to secure the services of Nuno Mendes this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The LaLiga champions are planning to sign a new left-back this year following Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia's struggles.

Ad

Trending

Los Blancos were previously eyeing a Bosman move for Alphonso Davies at the end of this season. However, the Canadian speedster has now signed a new contract with Bayern Munich.

The situation has forced Real Madrid to turn to alternate targets, and they have found their man in Mendes. The Portuguese forward has been outstanding for PSG this season, registering six goals and five assists from 38 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old is under contract with the Parisians until 2030 and is likely to cost €70 million. However, Los Blancos are ready to match that asking price, as they believe he could sort out the position for the next decade. The club hierarchy have already stepped up their efforts to secure the player's services.

Ad

Manchester United eyeing Arda Guler

Arda Guler

Manchester United want to sign Arda Guler this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Turkish youngster has struggled for chances since arriving at Real Madrid in the summer of 2023.

Ad

This season, Guler has registered just 1233 minutes of first-team action. The 20-year-old has managed three goals and seven assists from 34 games, but has been in the starting XI on just 12 occasions.

The Red Devils are keeping him under close watch and are ready to prise him away before the start of the new campaign. The Premier League giants are looking to add more creativity to their squad after a dismal campaign. They believe Guler could help usher in a new era at Old Trafford.

Ad

The Turkish youngster could be open to a move away from Santiago Bernabeu as he attempts to get his career back on track. Manchester United are even willing to offer €60 million for his signature, which could tempt Real Madrid.

Alexis Mac Allister's father opens up on his future

Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister's father has poured cold water on Real Madrid's plans to sign the player this summer. The Argentine midfielder has been outstanding for Liverpool this season, and recent reports have named him a possible successor to Luka Modric.

Ad

However, speaking recently as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Carlo Mac Allister insisted that the player remains settled at Anfield.

“Nothing to comment. Alexis is very happy at Liverpool, he’s under contract and wants to win there. It’s important to respect the club he’s playing for, any comment from us would be unnecessary,” said Carlos Mac Allister.

The 26-year-old has registered six goals and five assists from 45 games for Liverpool this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More