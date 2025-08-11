Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos willing to let Rodrygo join PSG, LaLiga ace wants Real Betis return, more - August 11, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their upcoming pre-season tie against WSG Tirol at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol on Tuesday, August 12. Xabi Alonso's team are working to arrive at the new season in the best shape.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to consider Rodrygo Goes' move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) under a specific condition. Elsewhere, a Spanish midfielder is desperate to rejoin Real Betis.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 11, 2025.
Real Madrid willing to let Rodrygo Goes join PSG
Real Madrid are willing to let Rodrygo Goes join PSG if the move allows them to secure Vitinha, according to Defensa Central. The Brazilian forward is surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos are open to his departure this summer.
Rodrygo has struggled for game time of late and the Parisians are among the clubs keeping him under close watch. The LaLiga giants, interestingly, are willing to consider a direct swap between Rodrygo and Vitinha, who has been outstanding for the Ligue 1 champions. However, PSG's pursuit of the Brazilian could depend on Bradley Barcola's future.
Dani Ceballos wants Real Betis return
Dani Ceballos is eager to rejoin Real Betis this summer, according to Fichajes. Real Madrid are ready to allow the Spaniard to leave for €10-12m this summer, amid interest from Saudi Arabia.
However, Ceballos has no desire to move to the Middle East, and is instead eyeing a return to the Benito Villamarin. Unfortunately, Real Betis do not have the funds to match the 29-year-old's asking price. Los Blancos, meanwhile, have no desire to let him go for less than the quoted fee.
Reinier Jesus says goodbye
Reinier Jesus has left the Santiago Bernabeu to move to Atletico Mineiro, Real Madrid have announced. The Brazilian forward arrived from Flamengo in 2020 in a reported €30m deal, but struggled to live up to expectations.
Reinier spent his entire time in Europe out on loan, and failed to break into Los Blancos' first team. The 23-year-old was linked with an exit for a while, and now leaves without making any appearance for the senior side.
Sharing a message on Instagram, Reinier thanked the LaLiga giants for helping him realize a childhood dream.
“At age 18, I landed in Spain to fulfill my childhood dream: to play football in Europe. And the club that made all this possible was no less than Real Madrid, the greatest in the world and my team since childhood! In the last five years that I was in Spain, Germany and Italy, I learned in clubs that made me grow a lot as a person and as a professional,” wrote Reinier.
He continued:
“I know none of this would have been possible without the valuable opportunity Madrid gave me. Therefore, today I end my contract with a heart full of pride, gratitude and with a calm conscience! Thank you very much, Real Madrid. Hala Madrid!”
Reinier temporary spell at Borussia Dortmund, Girona, Frosinone, and Granada, but failed to impress.