Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City end Rodrygo chase, Al Ittihad want LaLiga ace, and more - August 21, 2025

Real Madrid started the new season with a 1-0 win over Osasuna in midweek in the league. Los Blancos next face Oviedo at the Estadio Carlo Tartiere on Sunday, August 24, in LaLiga.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have shelved their plans to move for Rodrygo Goes this summer. Elsewhere, Al Ittihad are interested in a Spanish midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 21, 2025.

Manchester City end Rodrygo chase

Rodrygo Goes

Manchester City have ended their pursuit of Rodrygo Goes, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The Brazilian forward is surplus to requirements at Real Madrid and recent reports have suggested that he could be on his way this year.

Rodrygo was an unused substitute in Los Blancos' 1-0 win over Osasuna in midweek. Brahim Diaz, Gonzalo Garcia, and new signing Franco Mastantuono appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order, further adding to speculation regarding his future.

Despite his struggles with the LaLiga giants, the 24-year-old's stock remains high, with clubs in the Premier League eager to prise him away. Rodrygo is believed to be open to a move to England as well.

It was previously reported that Manchester City have identified the player as a possible replacement for Salvinho, who remains linked with an exit from the Etihad. Pep Guardiola is apparently open to the move, but Tavolieri says that it has been blocked by Ferran Soriano, City Football Group CEO, due to the finances involved.

Real Madrid are likely to demand around €100m to let their prized asset leave. Arsenal and Liverpool are in the race as well, although recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are close to signing Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace. The Reds, meanwhile, are eyeing Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola, and do not consider Rodrygo a priority.

Al Ittihad want Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos

Al Ittihad have set their sights on Dani Ceballos, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder has been in and out of Real Madrid's starting XI last season, and his situation hasn't improve since Xabi Alonso's arrival.

The Spanish manager has opted to use Arda Guler in midfield, pushing Ceballos further down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu. Al Ittihad are now offering the 29-year-old, who is under contract until 2027, a chance at regular football in the Middle East.

The Saudi club are apparently willing to offer Ceballos the biggest contract of his career if he agrees to a move. The Spaniard has long maintained that he would only join Real Betis if he leaves Los Blancos, but could now be tempted to move to Saudi Arabia instead.

Real Madrid not planning to sign new midfielder

Luka Modric

Real Madrid are not planning to sign a new attacking midfielder this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The LaLiga giants struggled in their season opener against Osasuna, and needed a controversial Kylian Mbappe goal from the penalty spot to secure three points.

Los Blancos bid adieu to Luka Modric this summer, and it appears that they are missing a player in the Croatian's mould. However, Real Madrid are not considering midfield reinforcements at the moment.

