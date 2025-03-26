Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City eyeing Rodrygo, Los Blancos offered Benfica ace, and more - March 26, 2025

Real Madrid will face Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (March 29) in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team will arrive at the game on a run of three wins in their last four games in the league.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have set their sights on Rodrygo Goes. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have been offered the chance to secure the services of a Benfica starlet.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 26, 2025.

Manchester City eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Manchester City have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Rodrygo Goes this summer. According to journalist Eduardo Inda (via CaughtOffside), the Cityzens have been in touch with the player's father as they plan to prise him away from Real Madrid.

Rodrygo's future has been subject to speculation since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer. The 24-year-old has been forced to operate on the right wing this season, a position he is not comfortable in.

Rodrygo prefers to play on the left, but that role belongs to Vinicius Junior. He is also adept at playing through the middle, but Mbappe has been used as a No. 9 this season.

The situation has added to his frustration, although he has managed 13 goals and eight assists from 41 games across competitions. Manchester City are pleased with his efforts and are ready to take him to the Etihad.

The player's camp has denied reports of a meeting, but it is believed that a round of talks took place a couple of weeks ago. City have already offered Rodrygo a pay hike and have given him assurances that he will be handed the left forward role. The Brazilian is under contract with Real Madrid until 2028, so he is likely to cost a fat fee.

Real Madrid offered Antonio Silva

Antonio Silva

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Antonio Silva for a reduced fee this summer, according to Defensa Central (via Madrid Universal). The Portuguese defender is highly rated in the European circuit, and already has admirers at multiple clubs across the continent.

Silva has struggled for game time at Benfica of late and is reportedly ready to leave in search of greener pastures. Super agent Jorge Mendes is already looking for his next destination and has offered Los Blancos the chance to lap him up for just €40m.

This is a significant drop from the 21-year-old's previous €100m price tag, so the LaLiga giants could be interested. Real Madrid are looking for defensive reinforcements this summer amid Eder Militao's poor injury record. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are no longer young, and Silva's potential arrival could sort out the backline for a decade.

Los Blancos face Chelsea competition for Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Dean Huijsen this summer, according to Cadena SER (via Madrid Universal). The 19-year-old has caught the eye with Bournemouth this season and reportedly has a £50 release clause in his deal.

Real Madrid are already hot on Huijsen's heels and have already laid down the groundwork for his impending move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Blues are now planning to win the race by offering the Spanish defender a more lucrative pay package. The final decision, now, is likely to rest with the player.

