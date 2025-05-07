Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City want Los Blancos ace, club eyeing Ibrahima Konate, and more - May 7, 2025

Real Madrid are looking ahead to Sunday's LaLiga game against Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Carlo Ancelotti's team need a win to stay in the league title race this season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have set their sights on a Los Blancos forward. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are interested in Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 7, 2025.

Manchester City want Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Manchester City are ready to take Rodrygo Goes to the Etihad this summer, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid has been subject to speculation ahead of the summer window.

Rodrygo was key to Los Blancos' success last season, but has seen his role diminish following Kylian Mbappe's arrival. The 24-year-old has still registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions this season, but is no longer indispensable for the LaLiga giants.

Manchester City are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation as they look to add more bite to their attack this year. Pep Guardiola is eager for improvements following a poor campaign so far and feels he needs a new talisman in his attack.

City are planning to lure Rodrygo away from Real Madrid by promising him regular football and a starring role in the team. With Xabi Alonso expected to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, the Brazilian is already considering his options.

He is under contract with Los Blancos until 2028, and the club are said to be open to his departure this summer for a proper fee.

Real Madrid eyeing Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid are planning a Bosman move for Ibrahima Konate in 2026, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants are close to securing the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold once his contract with Liverpool expires this summer.

Los Blancos have delved into the free agent market to pick up world-class talents in recent summers. Real Madrid also signed Kylian Mbappe last summer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired.

The Spanish giants are now looking to repeat the trick next year with Konate. The French defender's contract with the Reds expires at the end of next season, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Los Blancos are in the market for a new defender and have their eyes on Konate. The prospect of signing him for nothing in 2026 makes the pursuit even more enticing for the club.

How much will Trent Alexander-Arnold earn at Santiago Bernabeu?

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be handed a massive signing bonus by Real Madrid once he joins them for free this summer, according to MARCA. The English full-back has already announced that he will part ways with Liverpool once his contract expires this summer.

Alexander-Arnold will reportedly receive a signing bonus of around €20 million, spread over his five-year contract. The 26-year-old will also be handed annual wages of approximately €15m, which will be a big hike from his current salary at Anfield.

Interestingly, Liverpool were reportedly willing to offer the player a massive pay package if he agreed to stay, but Alexander-Arnold had his heart set on joining Los Blancos.

