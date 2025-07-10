Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United eyeing French ace, PSG wanted Vinicius in 2019, and more - July 10, 2025

Real Madrid were knocked out of the FIFA Club World Cup in the semifinals by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Xabi Alonso is now expected to reinforce his squad before the start of the new season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Manchester United have set their sights on a French midfielder. Elsewhere, the Parisians attempted to sign Vinicius Junior in 2019.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 10, 2025.

Manchester United eyeing Aurelien Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are ready to take Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford this summer, according to journalist Eduardo Inda. The French midfielder has been heavily involved under Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup, and the Red Devils are apparently planning to prise him away this summer.

Ad

Trending

Tchouameni has been a first team regular for Real Madrid since arriving from Monaco in 2022. The 25-year-old has already won the league and the Champions League with Los Blancos and could be a fine addition to Ruben Amorim's squad.

Speaking on El Chiringuito, Inda stated that Manchester United have offered €90m for Tchouameni.

“An offer has arrived from Manchester United for a player that Xabi Alonso is loving and whose name is Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Real Madrid coach believes that he can be much better. He is doing very well at the Club World Cup. They (United) have offered €90million,” said Inda.

Ad

However, according to a separate report from Defensa Central, the LaLiga giants have no plans to offload Tchouameni this summer. Alonso is apparently pleased by the Frenchman's ability to operate in midfield as well as in defence and wants him to stay.

PSG wanted Vinicius in 2019

Vinicius Junior

PSG wanted to sign Vinicius Junior in 2019, according to AS. Real Madrid were eyeing a move for Kylian Mbappe that year amid reports that the player was unsettled in Paris.

Ad

Leonardo, who was the Parisians' sporting director at that time, wanted to move for Vinicius to counter Los Blancos' plans. The Ligue 1 champions were enticed by the Brazilian's abilities and were convinced that he would be a future superstar.

PSG wanted to team up Vinicius with his countryman Neymar at the Parc des Princes. Leonardo apparently proposed a direct swap between the player and Kylian Mbappe. However, Real Madrid rejected the notion as they had no desire to part ways with their prized asset.

Ad

Rodrygo Goes wants assurances from Real Madrid before deciding future

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes will only stay at Real Madrid if he is assured of regular minutes under Xabi Alonso, according to AS. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been subject to speculation in recent weeks.

Ad

Rodrygo has seen game time hard to come by following the arrival of Xabi Alonso this summer. The 24-year-old started just one of Los Blancos' six games in the FIFA Club World Cup under the Spanish manager.

He was an unused substitute in three games, including the crucial semifinal against PSG, which they lost 4-0. It appears that Rodrygo is a long way down the pecking order under Alonso at the moment.

Arsenal are among the clubs eyeing the situation with interest. The Brazilian is ready to stay, but only if he is assured a meaningful role next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More