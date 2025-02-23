Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG eyeing Los Blancos ace, club learn Castello Lukeba price, and more - February 23, 2025

Real Madrid welcome Girona to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, February 23, in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game sitting third in the league table but can go back to second with a win.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in a young Spanish defender. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have learned the asking price for RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 23, 2025.

PSG eyeing Raul Asencio

Raul Asencio

PSG have set their sights on Raul Asencio, according to journalist Jorge C Picon. The Spanish defender has been very impressive of late for Real Madrid and has forced clubs across the continent to take note.

Asencio was thrust into action following the injury to Eder Militao in November last year. The 22-year-old has made the most of the opportunity, establishing himself in Los Blancos' starting XI.

Asencio has registered 23 appearances for the senior side so far, and PSG are now planning to price him away. They have even reached out to their LaLiga counterparts to enquire about a move.

However, Real Madrid have no desire to let him go, while the player also wants to stay. Asencio is on a Castilla contract and if he is officially registered with the senior side, his deal will be automatically extended for five years. However, Los Blancos are already considering handing him a new and improved deal.

Real Madrid learn Castello Lukeba price

Castello Lukeba

Real Madrid will have to pay more than €60m to secure the services of Castello Lukeba, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The Frenchman has been a rock at the back for RB Leipzig this season, registering 19 appearances across competitions.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and want him at the Santiago Bernabeu. The LaLiga giants are planning to shore up their backline this summer to address the numerous injury issues. However, Lukeba is under contract until 2029, so Real Madrid will have to break the bank if they want to secure his services.

Joselu opens up on exit

Joselu left the Santiago Bernabeu last year

Joselu has opened up on parting ways with Real Madrid last year. The Spanish forward was a huge hit at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, registering 17 goals from 49 games across competitions.

Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer raised doubts about the 34-year-old's stay at the club. Joselu ultimately opted to leave the club, moving to Qatar club Al Gharafa.

Speaking recently, as cited by Madrid Universal, the Spaniard acknowledged that leaving the LaLiga champions was a tough decision.

“Saying goodbye to was is one of the most difficult moments of my life. I couldn’t make that decision with my heart because I would have stayed in Madrid all my life, I get goosebumps to think about it,” said Joselu.

He continued:

"When I decided to leave, I was unable to talk to my wife. Lucas Vazquez called me and I was unable to talk to him, just like with Modric, I couldn’t get the words. Telling Ancelotti was difficult, he was angry because he wanted me to stay.”

Joselu has been in decent form this season, registering 11 goals from 24 games across competitions.

