Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG eyeing Los Blancos ace, club not in talks for Joshua Kimmich, and more - January 28, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their visit to Stade du Roudourou to face Brest on Wednesday, January 29, in the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's team need a win to stand a chance of qualifying to the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have set their sights on a Los Blancos forward. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are not in talks to sign Joshua Kimmich.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 28, 2025.

PSG eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

PSG are planning to move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to RMC Sport via Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid has been thrown up in the air since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Rodrygo has registered 10 goals and seven assists from 27 games across competitions this season for Los Blancos. His efforts have apparently earned him admirers at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians are yet to sign a replacement for Mbappe and remain on the hunt for attacking reinforcements this summer. Luis Enrique has apparently identified Rodrygo as the ideal candidate for the job and the Ligue 1 champions are preparing to move for him at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old's contract with the LaLiga giants runs until 2028 and he reportedly has a €1bn release clause. PSG are not planning to trigger that option, but are willing to offer €100m for his signature.

Real Madrid would ideally like to hold on to their prized assest but could be tempted to let him go this summer. Meanwhile, Liverpool have apparently identified Rodrygo as a possible successor for Mohamed Salah.

Real Madrid not in talks for Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich

Real Madrid are not planning a move for Joshua Kimmich this year, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz. The report adds that Bayern Munich are aware that the German midfielder is not a target for the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy.

Kimmich has entered the final six months of his contract with the Bavarians and hasn't signed a new deal yet. Multiple clubs across the continent have been linked with a move for the player, including the LaLiga giants.

Los Blancos are yet to replace Toni Kroos, who retired last summer, while Luka Modric is also in the final phase of his career. Kimmich could be a fine option for the job. However, Real Madrid are not in talks with the 29-year-old's camp and have already informed their Bundesliga counterparts the same.

Los Blancos not planning to sign new defender in the summer

David Alaba

Real Madrid are not planning to sign a new defender at the end of this season, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants remain heavily linked with defensive reinforcements amid a series of injuries at the back.

Eder Militao is out for the season with an ACL injury, while David Alaba only recently returned to full fitness. However, the club have complete confidence in the options at hand and won't invest in the new defender in January or this summer.

Los Blancos believe Militao will make a complete recovery, while they also have faith in Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. With young talents like Raul Asencio, Jacobo Ramon, and Diego Aguado in their books, the club believe they are well stocked at the back.

