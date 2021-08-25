Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: PSG reject Los Blancos' €160m offer for Kylian Mbappe, club offered opportunity to sign Portuguese star, and more - 25th August 2021

Real Madrid are preparing for a trip to Benito Villamarin this Saturday (August 28) to face Real Betis. Los Blancos have picked up four points from their opening two games but could be without Nacho Fernandez for their tie against Betis. Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping his front line continues their blistering start to the season this weekend, having already scored seven goals in two games.

Real Madrid are edging closer in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos have also been afforded the chance to sign a Portuguese star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid stories from 25 August 2021.

PSG reject Real Madrid’s €160m offer for Kylian Mbappe

PSG have rejected Real Madrid's offer for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain have rejected Real Madrid’s €160m opening offer for Kylian Mbappe, the club’s sporting director Leonardo has confirmed. Los Blancos are eager to secure a move for the Frenchman, who has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. PSG were initially reluctant to let him leave, but are now willing to consider a move for the right price.

Speaking to French media outlet RMC, Leonardo also claimed that the Ligue 1 giants have offered to make Mbappe the highest-paid player at the club. The PSG sporting director acknowledged that Real Madrid have presented a €160m offer for the Frenchman, but revealed that it was not enough to seal the deal.

“Real Madrid official offer is very far from what we want for Kyilian. Yes, it's around €160m. It's less than what we paid for him in 2017” said Leonardo.

The Ligue 1 giants believe Los Blancos are attempting to portray to the football world that they tried their best to sign Mbappe before securing his services for free next summer. However, Leonardo claimed that the Frenchman had assured them that he would not leave for free. The PSG sporting director also hinted that if Real Madrid want Mbappe, they will have to pay a premium price.

Mbappé deal. Leonardo to RMC: “Kylian Mbappé wants to join Real Madrid and we will NOT hold him back. We said NO to Madrid's first offer, but if our conditions are met, we'll see”. 🔴 #Real #Mbappé — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

Los Blancos offered opportunity to sign Portuguese star

Real Madrid have been handed a chance to sign Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Bernardo Silva by his agent, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central. Los Blancos are planning for reinforcements in midfield, with Toni Kroos already on the wrong side of 30 and Luka Modric in the twilight of his career. Silva could be a tidy option for the La Liga giants, while his versatility could also appeal to Carlo Ancelotti.

However, Real Madrid are not interested in the Portuguese at the moment. Manchester City currently value Silva at €40m, which might not suit Los Blancos either.

Alvaro Odriozola set to join Fiorentina on loan

Alvaro Odriozola could head to Serie A on loan

Alvaro Odriozola is close to a loan move to Fiorentina, according to Marca. Real Madrid are looking to free up space in their squad to register Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos are well stocked in the right-back position, so they can afford to let the Spaniard leave on loan. Odriozola is behind Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The move is close to completion and the two sides are waiting for a green signal from the player.

