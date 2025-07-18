Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Saudi Arabia plan €350m move for Brazilian ace, Juventus eyeing Dani Ceballos, and more - July 18, 2025

Real Madrid are working to hand Xabi Alonso a squad capable of competing on all fronts next season. Los Blancos have already roped in four new faces so far this summer.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia are preparing a colossal offer for a Brazilian forward. Elsewhere, Juventus are ready to take Dani Ceballos to Serie A.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 18, 2025.

Saudi Arabia plan €350m move for Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior

Saudi Arabia are preparing a €350m offer for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Brazilian forward has expressed a desire to continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, but has been linked with a move to the Middle East for a while.

Vinicius has been in talks with Los Blancos for a new deal in the past several weeks, but a breakthrough hasn't been reached yet. Both parties are relaxed about the situation, especially since the 25-year-old is under contract until 2027.

However, that hasn't stopped Saudi Arabia from sniffing around. With the renewal process yet to be completed, clubs from the Middle East believe that they have a golden opportunity to prise Vinicius away.

They are willing to offer extraordinary money for the Brazilian, which, if accepted, would eclipse the world-record €222m fee Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) paid for Neymar in 2017. Vincius will also be offered a five-year deal worth €1bn to convince him to leave Real Madrid. The report adds that while the Brazilian has always insisted that he wants to stay, he hasn't entirely closed the door on Saudi Arabia yet.

Juventus eyeing Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos

Juventus are willing to offer €12m for Dani Ceballos this summer, according to TuttoJuve. The Spanish midfielder failed to nail down a regular place in Real Madrid's starting XI under previous manager Carlo Ancelotti.

His luck hasn't changed under new manager Xabi Alonso either. Ceballos registered just 70 minutes of first team football from four games at the FIFA Club World Cup, all of which were from the bench.

Los Blancos are not averse to the 28-year-old's departure this summer, especially since he is no longer part of Alonso's plans. Juventus are looking to add more quality to the middle of the park this summer, and have turned to Ceballos. The player's former club Real Betis are also in the race, although they may not have the finances to script a deal.

Liverpool open talks with Real Madrid for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool have held opening talks with Real Madrid for the services of Rodrygo Goes, according to journalist Alex Crook. The Brazilian forward has dropped down the pecking order in recent months and Los Blancos are apparently willing to let him go this summer.

Rodrygo managed just one start from three appearances under Xabi Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup. Despite his struggles with the LaLiga giants, Liverpool are willing to bet on the 24-year-old.

The Reds are preparing for life without Luis Diaz, who is reportedly a target for Barcelona this summer,. The Merseyside club apparently want Rodrygo to take the Colombian's place in Arne Slot's team. However, Real Madrid will only let him leave for around €100m this year.

