Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Vinicius opens up on future, Rodrygo turned down Manchester City, and more - February 1, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the RCDE Stadium on Saturday (February 1) to face Espanyol in LaLiga. Los Blancos arrive at the game at the top of the league table after 21 games.

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior has reiterated his desire to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Rodrygo Goes turned down a lucrative proposal to join Manchester City last summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 1, 2025.

Vinicius Junior opens up on Real Madrid future

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has insisted that he wants to stay at Real Madrid for a long time. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been subject to speculation for a while.

Trending

Vinicius is a long-term target for clubs from Saudi Arabia, who apparently tried to prise him away last summer without success. Despite failing to convince the 24-year-old to leave, they haven't given up hope and remain hot on his heels.

Recent reports have suggested that Saudi Arabia are ready to offer Los Blancos €300m to allow Vinicius to leave. They are also planning to hand the player a five-year contract worth €200m per year.

However, speaking to the LaLiga giants' media (as cited by Madrid Universal), the Brazilian insisted that he wanted to make history with the club.

“Making history at this club is very important to me and I hope I can continue at Real Madrid for many more years,” Vinicius said.

Vinicius has registered 16 goals and 10 assists from 26 games this season and is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2027.

Rodrygo turned down Manchester City

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes turned down a move to Manchester City last summer, according to El Chiringuito TV. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid was subject to speculation last year following Kylian Mbappe's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent.

The Parisians apparently had their eyes on Rodrygo to address the gap in attack, while Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City were also in the race. The Cityzens apparently submitted a 'blank cheque' offer to the 24-year-old to prise him away.

The Premier League champions were ready to hand Rodrygo a salary of his choice if he agreed to move to the Etihad. However, the Brazilian turned them down as he was happy at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodrygo has scored 12 goals and set up seven more from 28 games across competitions for the LaLiga champions this season.

Los Blancos eyeing Gabriel Castrelo

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are eyeing a Bosman move for Atletico Madrid starlet Gabriel Castrelo, according to journalist Jorge Picon. The highly rated Spanish attacking midfielder has entered the final six months of his contract with Los Rojiblancos.

Castrelo hasn't agreed to an extension yet and as things stand, he is likely to leave the Metropolitano Stadium as a free agent this summer. Los Blancos are already in advanced talks with the player's camp to sign him on a Bosman move at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old's agent is pushing for a renewal with Atletico Madrid, but his family is demanding assurances of game time. Real Madrid are ready to make the most of the situation and have already informed Los Rojiblancos of their plans out of respect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback