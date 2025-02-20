Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Vinicius not in talks to leave, Los Blancos urged to end Ancelotti reign, and more - February 20, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win over Manchester City at home in the Champions League playoffs second leg on Wednesday (February 19). Kylian Mbappe scored his second hat-trick for Los Blancos to send them to the Round of 16 via a 6-3 aggregate score.

Ad

Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior is not in talks to leave the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have been advised to let go of Carlo Ancelotti.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 20, 2025.

Vinicius Junior not in talks to leave

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is not in talks to move to Saudi Arabia this summer, according to journalist Mario Cortegana. While there's genuine interest in the Brazilian's services from the Middle East, the player has no desire to leave Real Madrid.

Ad

Trending

Vinicius remains a key figure under Carlo Ancelotti, but the club are aware of the rising interest in his services. As such, they have already initiated talks to tie him down to a new deal, with the 24-year-old's current contract expiring in 2027.

Los Blancos have already held two meetings with the player's camp and talks have been fruitful so far. For now, everything indicates that Vinicius Junior will continue his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Real Madrid urged to end Carlo Ancelotti's reign

Carlo Ancelotti

Former Real Madrid forward Predrag Mijatovic has urged the club to end Carlo Ancelotti's stay this summer. The Italian manager's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of next season and he hasn't signed a new deal.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos have already identified Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as his replacement. The Spaniard has been impressive with the Bundesliga giants so far, winning the league and cup double last season.

Speaking recently, as cited by MARCA (via Madrid Universal), Mijatovic suggested that Ancelotti has done his bit for the club.

“I said recently that Ancelotti did a great job in two spells at Real Madrid. He is the coach who has won the most titles and I don’t think anyone will surpass him. This is because football is going in this direction where every day there is less patience with coaches and players. No one will have such a long career to be able to surpass him in terms of titles won,” Mijatovic said.

Ad

He continued:

“I think that, regardless of how this season ends, Ancelotti should leave Real Madrid. Why should this be Ancelotti’s last season at Real Madrid? He’s been here for too long and has won so many titles. Now it’s hard for him to bring anything more, anything new, anything revolutionary.”

Ancelotti has won 15 trophies with the LaLiga giants and is their most successful manager.

Ad

European trio eyeing Arda Guler

Arda Guler

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich are all interested in Arda Guler, according to Fichajes.net. Guler has scored three goals and set up five more from 27 games across competitions this season.

However, only nine of them have been starts, with the player struggling for prominence under Carlo Ancelotti. The European trio are keeping a close watch on his situation and are ready to dive for him at the end of the campaign. However, Los Blancos are unlikely to let him go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback