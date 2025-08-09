Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Vitinha release clause revealed, Xabi Alonso wants Spanish ace to stay, more - August 9, 2025

Real Madrid are set to face WSG Tirol in a pre-season tie at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol on Tuesday, August 12. Los Blancos are preparing for a fresh start in the 2025-26 season under Xabi Alonso, who took charge as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement in May.

Meanwhile, Vitinha will have a releass clause in his deal in the summer of 2026. Elsewhere, Alonso wants the LaLiga giants to keep hold of a Spanish full-back.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 9, 2025.

Vitinha release clause revealed

Vitinha has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Vitinha's €90m release clause will come into effect next summer, according to MARCA. Real Madrid already have their eyes on the Portuguese ace as they look to address a gaping hole in midfield.

The LaLiga giants parted ways with Luka Modric this summer, with the Croatian ace leaving as a free agent to join AC Milan. Interestingly, Los Blancos are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Despite the presence of the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham in their ranks, Real Madrid remain on the hunt for reinforcements. Vitinha has emerged as the target of choice for the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy after an impressive campaign with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Portuguese registered eight goals and five assists from 59 games across competitions, helping Luis Enrique's team secure a domestic treble. While an exit is unlikely this summer, the 25-year-old will reportedly have a release clause in his deal next year, which will be music to Los Blancos' ears.

Xabi Alonso wants Fran Garcia to stay

Fran Garcia

Xabi Alonso sees Fran Garcia as a key part of his plans for the upcoming season, according to AS. The Spanish left-back was in and out of Real Madrid's starting XI under former manager Carlo Ancelotti last season.

However, Garcia was afforded an extended run at the FIFA Club World Cup following Alonso's arrival, and managed to impress. The 25-year-old's future, though, is under doubt after the LaLiga signed Alvaro Carreras from Benfica this summer.

Interestingly, Alonso considers Garcia a key part of his plans, and has advised Los Blancos against his exit. Real Madrid as such, have turned down multiple offers for the player, who now looks set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu beyond the summer.

Real Madrid yet to receive Ferland Mendy offer

Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid are yet to receive any offer for Ferland Mendy this summer, according to AS. The French left-back is surplus to requirements under Xabi Alonso, who roped in Alvaro Carreras for the position this summer.

With Fran Garcia now ahead of Mendy is the pecking order, Los Blancos are eager to move him on this year. The 30-year-old missed 23 games due to injuries last season, and has been sidelined for 567 days in the last six seasons.

Ferland Mendy's lack of attacking impetus also makes him a poor fit under Alonso. The LaLiga giants want to move him on this summer, but there's hardly any interest in his signature, while the player also has no desire to leave.

