Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: West Ham United wanted Endrick; Los Blancos suffer Florian Wirtz blow, and more - February 6, 2025

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-final on Wednesday, February 5, at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque. Luka Modric, Endrick, and Gonzalo Garcia found the back of the net to help Los Blancos reach the semifinals.

Meanwhile, West Ham United attempted to prise Endrick away from the Santiago Bernabeu this winter. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 6, 2025.

West Ham United wanted Endrick in January

Endrick was wanted in the Premier League

West Ham United wanted to sign Endrick on loan in January, according to talkSPORT. The Hammers were keen to upgrade their attack in the winter and had set their sights on the Brazilian.

Endrick has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti, registering four goals and one assist from 21 games across competitions. Only two of them have been starts, with the player a long way down the pecking order at Real Madrid.

West Ham attempted to take advantage of the situation and even reached out to the 18-year-old's camp. However, Los Blancos turned down their advances as they wanted Endrick to continue his development at the club.

Real Madrid suffer Florian Wirtz blow

Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has revealed that they are trying to tie Florian Wirtz down to a new deal. The German midfielder has been outstanding for the club so far and has admirers at multiple clubs across the continent.

Real Madrid have been linked with Wirtz as well and have apparently made him their priority target for the summer. It has also been reported that Xabi Alonso has been identified as the ideal replacement for Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, speaking recently, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Rolfes insisted that both are comfortable at the BayArena.

"Both have contracts with us and feel comfortable. A new contract for Wirtz? We still have to clarify a few details,” said Rolfes.

Wirtz has registered 15 goals and 11 assists from 32 games across competitions for Leverkusen this season.

Alphonso Davies' agent opens up on Los Blancos interest

Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies' agent Nedal Huoseh has acknowledged that the player was in talks to move to the Santiago Bernabeu this year. Real Madrid were keen to sign him for free this summer, but the Canadian has now penned a new deal with Bayern Munich until 2030.

Speaking to Winwin, Huoseh said that a move to Los Blancos didn't work out as the player wanted to stay at the Allianz Arena.

"There were always talks with several clubs and, of course, Real Madrid was one of them. But in the end, there was no signed agreement or commitment with any club, as we left the door open for the player to evaluate all the options for himself,” said Huoseh.

He continued:

"Real Madrid was indeed a serious option and we had discussions with them, just as we did with other clubs. But in the end, a decision had to be made and that was to stay at Bayern Munich.”

Alphonso Davies has registered one goal and three assists from 25 games across competitions this season for the Bavarians.

