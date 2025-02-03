Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Xabi Alonso set to arrive this summer, Los Blancos end Joshua Kimmich pursuit, and more - February 3, 2025

Real Madrid remain at the top of the LaLiga table after 22 games this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team are a point ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso is expected to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are no longer interested in a move for Joshua Kimmich.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 3, 2025.

Xabi Alonso set to arrive at Real Madrid this summer

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso could take over at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to BILD (via Madrid Universal). The Spanish manager has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen so far, guiding them to the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal last season.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez apparently sees Alonso as the ideal candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian manager's future at the club has been subject to speculation for a while.

Ancelotti's contract expires in 2026 and he hasn't signed an extension yet. His position has once again come under scrutiny following the 1-0 defeat to Espanyol in the league on Saturday (February 1).

Los Blancos have struggled for consistency this season, with Ancelotti failing to get the most out of Kylian Mbappe. Interestingly, Alonso's contract with Bayer Leverkusen also expires in 2026, but all signs indicate that he will leave the BayArena this summer.

A lot, however, will depend on how the Spanish giants fare in the second half of the campaign. If they win the league and the Champions League, Ancelotti could also be handed a renewal.

Los Blancos end Joshua Kimmich pursuit

Joshua Kimmich

Real Madrid have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Joshua Kimmich, according to Real Madrid Confidencial (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga giants have targeted Bosman moves for high-profile players in recent transfer windows.

Kimmich has entered the final six months of his contract and hasn't signed a new deal with Bayern Munich yet. His contract situation makes him a lucrative option for the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy.

It was previously believed that the 29-year-old could be the perfect replacement for Toni Kroos in the middle of the park. However, after careful consideration, Los Blancos have decided not to pursue a deal, as they believe that Joshua Kimmich has already reached his peak.

Vinicius Junior sets renewal terms

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has outlined his terms to sign a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to Real Madrid Confidencial (via Madrid Universal), the Brazilian wants to be paid at par with Kylian Mbappe to sign a new deal.

The Brazilian's future has been making headlines for a while. It has been suggested that clubs from Saudi Arabia are willing to offer him a five-year contract worth €1bn.

Real Madrid are aware of the rising interest in their star man and want to address his future at the earliest. They are planning to tie him down to a new and improved deal this year.

Vinicius Junior has been outstanding for the LaLiga champions in recent years and remains one of their most important players. The 24-year-old now wants his contract to reflect his importance to Los Blancos. The player's current deal runs until 2027.

