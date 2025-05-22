Real Madrid turn down contract request from Luka Modric; veteran midfielder set to leave club: Reports

Luka Modric will reportedly leave Real Madrid this summer after the FIFA Club World Cup. The Spanish side are said to have ignored the Croatian's contract demands and are unwilling to offer him a new deal.

As per Miguel Angel Diaz on COPE's El Partidazo, Modric's legendary stint at Santiago Bernabeu is finally coming to an end. His final LaLiga appearance for Los Blancos could be the Real Sociedad clash on Saturday, May 24, at home.

The 39-year-old wanted to extend his stay at the club to 14 years after having joined in 2012 under Jose Mourinho. He was looking for a one-year deal as per the aforementioned report, but will now leave at the end of the Club World Cup in the United States.

The decision comes just days after Carlo Ancelotti, who is set to leave the club this month, said on Modric's future (via BeIN SPORTS):

"Everyone knows how much Madrid wants Modric. They'll have time to make the best decision. For the club. For him. For the future."

Real Madrid are looking to sign a midfielder this summer and have been linked with Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez. However, the Blues reportedly have no plans to sell their star man.

Luka Modric wanted to retire at Real Madrid

The decision could come as a surprise to the former Tottenham Hotspur man, who previously said that he wanted to retire at the Bernabeu. Speaking to the media earlier this season, he stated that he was not thinking about retirement but wanted to finish his career with Los Blancos. He said (via Managing Madrid):

"Right now, I'm not thinking about retirement. But as I've always said: I'd like to retire at Real Madrid, which would be a dream for me. We'll see what happens. There's still a lot of the season left, and I want to focus on what remains, because there are many games ahead. We'll see what happens. I'm in no hurry."

It was not the first time he spoke about retiring at the club. In 2024, he said (via Managing Madrid):

"I have always said that I would like to retire at Real Madrid. It would be a dream to retire at home, at the club of my life, and I hope that happens. I have the physique and football to continue in the elite, I have no doubt. There has been a lot of talk about age and it bothers me. At Real Madrid the best players get on the field. Now I feel strong, but that can change in six months and if I see that I can no longer do it, I'll be the first to admit it."

Luka Modric has played 590 matches for Real Madrid since joining from Tottenham. He has won the UEFA Champions League six times with them, while winning LaLiga on four occasions.

