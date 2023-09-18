Real Madrid could turn to England international if they are priced out of moves for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland – Reports

Real Madrid could reportedly decide to launch a move to sign Manchester City star Phil Foden if Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland prove to be overpriced in the near future.

Los Blancos have long been in the pursuit of Mbappe and Haaland with the former rumored to be close to joining them earlier this summer. However, Carlo Ancelotti's outfit have been unsuccessful in their endless quest of adding a talismanic forward to their squad so far.

Now, according to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have shifted their sights to Foden as a comparatively cheaper alternative. They have been impressed with the player's versatility across the frontline and feel that he could form a formidable partnership with Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid, who signed Bellingham in a potential €134 million deal from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer, are keen to snap up Foden next summer. They are of the view that the Manchester City academy product could start on the right wing ahead of Brahim Diaz.

Foden, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2027, could prove to be a great arrival for Los Blancos. He is currently averaging a goal involvement for his club at every 124 minutes of first-team action, contributing 60 goals and 44 assists in 224 overall appearances.

Apart from the €110 million-rated midfielder, the La Liga giants are also reportedly hoping to lure Julian Alvarez away from Pep Guardiola's side. They could launch a costly double swoop ahead of the 2024-25 season, but there is a lot of uncertainty right at this moment.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has opened the ongoing 2023-24 season in brilliant form. He has scored seven goals in four Ligue 1 games so far. Haaland, on the other hand, has also netted seven times in five Premier League appearances for the Cityzens so far this season.

Real Madrid earmark four attackers as ideal signings in place of Haaland and Mbappe

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have identified Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, AC Milan's Rafael Leao, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Lille's Jonathan David as a few targets. They are unwilling to spend over €200 million to sign either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid, who lost Karim Benzema on a free transfer to Al-Ittihad this summer, are believed to keep a close eye on the aforementioned attackers' performances this campaign. Meanwhile, they are expected to rely on Joselu as their first-choice striker this season.

Out of the four attackers, Vlahovic is deemed as the top choice ahead of Osimhen. He was believed to be a sellable asset for Juventus earlier this summer. However, the Serb opted to stay and improve his outings.