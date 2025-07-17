Real Madrid unwilling to part way with Rodrygo for cheap fee, set steep asking price to part ways with the player: Reports

Real Madrid will demand around €100m to part ways with Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to journalist Ruben Martin. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been subject to speculation ever since he dropped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti last season.
Los Blancos opted to replace the veteran Italian with Xabi Alonso at the end of May, but Rodrygo's situation is yet to improve. The 24-year-old was a peripheral figure under the Spanish manager at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Rodrygo struggled for game time at the summer's tournament, managing just three appearances, only one of which was from the start. The player was also an unused substitute in Real Madrid's 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinals.
The developments have sent the rumour mill into overdrive, with multiple clubs reportedly eyeing the Brazilian with interest. Despite his recent struggles with Los Blancos, the player won't be short of options if he decides to leave this summer.
However, the LaLiga giants have no desire to let him go for cheap, especially since he is under contract until 2028. Real Madrid hold the upper hand in negotiations and will only sanction Rodrygo's departure for a colossal fee this year.
Are Liverpool planning to prise Rodrygo away from Real Madrid this summer?
Liverpool have held preliminary talks with Real Madrid over a possible move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to journalist Alex Crook. The Reds are not resting on their laurels following last season's Premier League triumph, and have already strengthened their squad over the summer.
Florian Wirtz has been roped in from Bayer Leverkusen, along with his teammate Jeremie Frimpong. The Merseyside club have also signed Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, and are apparently closing in on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.
However, Arne Slot apparently is on the hunt for further attacking reinforcement amid the growing uncertainties surrounding Luis Diaz's future. The Colombian's contract at Anfield runs until 2027, but he is yet to sign an extension.
Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are eyeing the 28-year-old with interest. Liverpool are now preparing for life after Luis Diaz and have apparently zeroed in on Rodrygo as his replacement.
They have already held talks with Real Madrid to understand the possibilities of a deal this summer. Should the player decide to leave, the Premier League champions will have to break the bank for his signature.