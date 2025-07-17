Real Madrid unwilling to part way with Rodrygo for cheap fee, set steep asking price to part ways with the player: Reports

Real Madrid will demand around €100m to part ways with Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to journalist Ruben Martin. The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been subject to speculation ever since he dropped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti last season.

Ad

Los Blancos opted to replace the veteran Italian with Xabi Alonso at the end of May, but Rodrygo's situation is yet to improve. The 24-year-old was a peripheral figure under the Spanish manager at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Rodrygo struggled for game time at the summer's tournament, managing just three appearances, only one of which was from the start. The player was also an unused substitute in Real Madrid's 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the semifinals.

Ad

Trending

The developments have sent the rumour mill into overdrive, with multiple clubs reportedly eyeing the Brazilian with interest. Despite his recent struggles with Los Blancos, the player won't be short of options if he decides to leave this summer.

However, the LaLiga giants have no desire to let him go for cheap, especially since he is under contract until 2028. Real Madrid hold the upper hand in negotiations and will only sanction Rodrygo's departure for a colossal fee this year.

Ad

Are Liverpool planning to prise Rodrygo away from Real Madrid this summer?

Arne Slot.

Liverpool have held preliminary talks with Real Madrid over a possible move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to journalist Alex Crook. The Reds are not resting on their laurels following last season's Premier League triumph, and have already strengthened their squad over the summer.

Ad

Florian Wirtz has been roped in from Bayer Leverkusen, along with his teammate Jeremie Frimpong. The Merseyside club have also signed Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, and are apparently closing in on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

However, Arne Slot apparently is on the hunt for further attacking reinforcement amid the growing uncertainties surrounding Luis Diaz's future. The Colombian's contract at Anfield runs until 2027, but he is yet to sign an extension.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona and Bayern Munich are eyeing the 28-year-old with interest. Liverpool are now preparing for life after Luis Diaz and have apparently zeroed in on Rodrygo as his replacement.

They have already held talks with Real Madrid to understand the possibilities of a deal this summer. Should the player decide to leave, the Premier League champions will have to break the bank for his signature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More