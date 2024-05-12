Real Madrid veteran star whose contract expires next month set to extend stay at the Bernabeu: Reports

Real Madrid right-back Lucas Vazquez is reportedly set to stay with the newly-crowned La Liga champions and sign a new deal. The Spaniard's current contract expires at the end of June but he's on the brink of renewing his deal.

Relevo reports that Vazquez will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and that the two parties are finalizing the details of an extension. He's been an important member of Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, registering two goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions.

Vazquez's new contract should be formalized in the coming weeks allowing the 32-year-old to concentrate on Real Madrid's end to the season. Los Blancos celebrated winning the La Liga title today (May 12).

However, they are also in the UEFA Champions League final on June 1 facing Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. Vazquez helped his side to Wembley, scoring in a 4-2 penalty shootout win (4-4 aggregate) over Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

Vazquez has been somewhat of an unsung hero for Real Madrid but Ancelotti is well aware of what he brings to the table. The Italian said earlier this season (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Let me mention Lucas Vázquez. What a player. His level is very high. He competes with (Dani) Carvajal who is one of the best in the world."

Vazquez was linked with Serie A giants Juventus last summer and they remain interested. He's seemingly decided to stay at the Bernabeu where he's spent most of his career. The full-back started in Ural CF's youth system and spent a loan spell at Espanyol.

Lucas Vazquez is gunning for Champions League glory with Real Madrid after dramatic win vs Bayern Munich

Lucas Vazquez (front) reached his fifth Champions League final.

Real Madrid booked their place in the Champions League final with a late 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) comeback win against Bayern Munich in the semifinals. Joselu came off the bench and to the rescue with a brace to send Los Blancos to Wembley.

Vazquez didn't appear in that game but did in the post-match celebrations at the Bernabeu on Wednesday (May 8). He and Ancelotti's squad celebrated reaching Europe's elite club competition final where they'll face Dortmund.

The nine-cap Spain international took to Instagram afterward and highlighted Real Madrid's ambitions. He wrote:

"Go for 15."

Los Merengues are the record holders for winning the Champions League 14 times. Vazques has won the competition four times and could extend his stay at the Bernabeu as a La Liga and European champion.