Real Madrid are actively seeking a top-class centre-back for the upcoming summer transfer window. They have identified Josko Gvardiol as their primary target for the upcoming transfer window. However, according to Fichajes, there is another option for Los Blancos if they fail to sign the Croatian.

Gvardiol has been on a meteoric rise, with his scintillating performances for RB Leipzig and impressive displays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup catching the Spanish giants' eye. Nevertheless, the club's pursuit of the defender is not without its difficulties, as other European powerhouses have also expressed interest in him.

"At the end Leipzig is a really good club and I feel good here". Josko Gvardiol: "I want to play in the Premier League one day. I knew that I needed to take a few steps more before but I really want to play there"

Florentino Perez has identified Cristian Romero as Real Madrid's plan B, considering the exceptional talents that the player brings to the table. Romero has been a standout for Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur, as well as a crucial member of the Argentine team that won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

His performances have been remarkable, leading Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to consider him as a viable addition to the club's defensive rotation. Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is also a huge admirer of Romero's style of play and believes he could be the perfect partner for Eder Militao in the short term.

The Spurs defender could also become a key component in constructing a defensive lineup that can remain a fixture in the starting eleven for the next decade.

The major hurdle to Real Madrid's plan is Tottenham's reluctance to part with Romero. However, the player himself has expressed openness to a move away should the club's project be unable to guarantee them a spot at the top of the table and compete for important trophies. Romero's current contract with Tottenham is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Real Madrid prepare to let go of Antonio Rudiger

RMA v RB Leipzig: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Club president Florentino Perez is adamant about bolstering the defensive side of the squad, especially in light of the uncertainty surrounding Nacho's future. Antonio Rudiger's inadequate performance in Carlo Ancelotti's system has also given the Spanish giants reason to seek other alternatives.

The German international has experienced both success and failure, not quite able to recreate the level of play he displayed during his time with Chelsea. Despite only joining the club in 2022, Rudiger's lackluster displays have already caused Ancelotti to be unhappy.

It appears that Real Madrid are considering letting go of Rudiger after a single season, opening the door for his return to the Premier League. Rumors are circulating that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in acquiring his services and potentially reuniting him with his former manager Antonio Conte.

