Zinedine Zidane wants 2 Real Madrid players signed if he has to takeover at PSG - Reports

Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants Real Madrid duo Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy to join him at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) if he becomes their next manager. The Frenchman continues to be linked with the Parisian role.

Speculation has grown over Christophe Galtier's future at the Parc des Princes, with his side out of form. They have suffered three consecutive defeats, including a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie.

Zidane has long been a dream appointment for PSG. However, if the former Real Madrid boss is to take up the role, he wants two Los Blancos players to follow him to the French capital.

El Nacional reports that Zizou is keen for Benzema, 35, to be signed, with the Ligue 1 giants not possessing a pure centre-forward. The French striker's contract with Madrid expires at the end of the season. He has endured an injury-riddled season, featuring 23 times and scoring 16 goals.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez's contract extension offer is said to not be convincing for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner. If Benzema becomes available in the summer, PSG's potential new manager Zidane would club president Nasser al-Khelaifi to swoop for the striker.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Zidane



“Maybe I will have time until June, but things can go very fast — for sure, to resume coaching remains my desire”. Zinedine Zidane: “Now I have time… but I don't know for how long. I know I want to coach again”, he said during Alpine F1 event.“Maybe I will have time until June, but things can go very fast — for sure, to resume coaching remains my desire”. Zinedine Zidane: “Now I have time… but I don't know for how long. I know I want to coach again”, he said during Alpine F1 event. 🇫🇷 #Zidane“Maybe I will have time until June, but things can go very fast — for sure, to resume coaching remains my desire”. https://t.co/7cqIBfgQgQ

Meanwhile, Mendy, 27, is also on Zidane's radar should he replace Galtier in Paris. The French tactician was behind the signing of the left-back when he joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2019 for €48 million.

Perez has made him available for sale and will listen to offers of around €50 million. He has made 24 appearances, providing an assist, this season.

PSG and Real Madrid eyeing move for Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison

Richarlison (right)is on PSG and Madrid's radar.

Richarlison arrived at Tottenham from Everton last summer for €58 million but has failed to become a starter.

He has featured 20 times across competitions this season, but only seven in Antonio Conte's starting lineup. The Brazilian striker has scored two goals and provided as many assists but is yet to score a league goal.

Reports claim that Richarlison has emerged as a surprise target for both PSG and Real Madrid. The Parisians are pondering a move due to uncertainty over Neymar's future at the club.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been touted with interest in the Brazilian forward as well as Juventus frontman Dusan Vlahovic. Benzema's contract expiring in the summer may be behind Los Blancos' potential pursuit of the Spurs forward.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes