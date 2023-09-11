Real Madrid want €30m to offload 28-year-old who has blown hot and cold since arriving in 2019: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly want €30 million to part ways with left-back Ferland Mendy, who has had an underwhelming stint at the club.

Mendy, 28, arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Olympique Lyon on a £49 million deal in the summer of 2019. However, the Frenchman has struggled to become a first-team regular, registering only 133 appearances across competitions, contributing five goals and 10 assists.

The two-time La Liga winner has notably missed 58 games due to various injuries. Mendy made only 28 appearances across competitions last season - contributing an assist - but missed 23 games due to injury. He's contracted with Los Blancos till 2025, but the La Liga giants are willing to let him go for €30 million, as per Defensa Central (via Hard Tackle).

This season, Fran Garcia has been preferred to Mendy, who's yet to make a competitive appearance for Ancelotti's side. Madrid are already preparing for life without the Frenchman, who has fallen down the pecking order and unlikely to move up.

Madrid are reportedly contemplating a move for Bayern Munich's 24-year-old left-back Alphonso Davies in 2024.

How have Real Madrid fared this season?

Real Madrid have made a perfect start to the season.

Real Madrid have made a sizzling start to the new season. They got their 2023-24 La Liga campaign underway with a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao before winning 3-1 at Almeria.

Still on the road, Ancelotit's men won by a solitary goal at Celta Vigo before returning to the renovated Santiago Bernabeu. They marked the occasion with a 2-1 win over Getafe.

New signing Jude Bellingham has been immense for Los Blancos since his arrival from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on a €103 million move in the summer. The 19-year-old English midfielder has hit the ground running, scoring five goals in four games, netting in every outing.

Los Blancos lead the fledgling La Liga standings with 12 points after four games, two head of Girona and defending champions Barcelona. Following the ongoing international break, Ancelotti and Co. return to action in a home game against Real Sociedad on September 17.

Three days later, they welcome Bundesliga side Union Berlin to the Bernabeu for their UEFA Champions League opener.