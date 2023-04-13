Real Madrid want €60 million-rated Manchester City man who had falling out with Pep Guardiola: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a summer move for €60 million-rated Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, who fell out with Pep Guardiola.

As reported by Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Cancelo has emerged as a top target for Los Blancos, with Carlo Ancelotti being a huge admirer of the Portugal international.

The report claims that Real Madrid could secure the Bayern Munich loanee's signature for around €60 million.

Cancelo has seen his stock fall significantly over the last few months, particularly since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Juventus star was once regarded as one of the finest full-backs in world football but has fallen from grace in recent times.

The versatile full-back did not feature heavily in Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's plans after returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He eventually joined Bayern Munich on a loan deal but has struggled to make much of an impression at the Allinaz Arena as well.

According to Fichajes, interest in the Manchester City outcast remains high, with Real Madrid maintaining interest in the Portuguese superstar.

The Spanish and European champions rejected the chance to sign the full-back on loan in the January transfer window but are believed to be keen on him in the summer.

Cancelo has established himself as one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe over the years and is equally adept on either flank.

He has scored nine goals and provided 22 assists in 154 games across competitions for the Cityzens till date.

Real Madrid and Manchester City interested in signing 17-year-old Argentine wonderkid

Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signature of 17-year-old Claudio Echeverri.

The Argentine wonderkid has been showcasing his skills in the ongoing South American Under-17 tournament in Ecuador.

The youngster has already notched up three goals and three assists in three matches for River Plate.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Reports in Argentina, that many European top clubs including Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City are following 17 year old Claudio Echeverri. Reports in Argentina, that many European top clubs including Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City are following 17 year old Claudio Echeverri. 🌟🇦🇷 https://t.co/6EF5vZsxoN

As reported by Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), Real Madrid and Manchester City are both eager to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.

Both clubs have used the South American market quite well in recent years. The Cityzens have signed players like Julian Alvarez and Maximo Perrone from Argentina.

Meanwhile, Real have been hugely successful in recruiting from Brazil and are now looking for options in Argentina as well.

Despite his contract with River Plate running until 2025, it seems increasingly likely that the teenage sensation will be on the move soon.

