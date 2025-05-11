Real Madrid want another Liverpool star to join on a free transfer - Reports

Real Madrid are planning a Bosman move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate in 2026, according to journalist Jorge C Picon. The LaLiga giants are on the lookout for defensive reinforcements at the moment.

Los Blancos have suffered due to injuries at the back this season, as Eder Militao remains sidelined with his second ACL injury in less than two years. David Alaba, meanwhile, has endured a stop-start season as well as he battles fitness issues.

The Austrian is also on the wrong side of 30, along with Antonio Rudiger, so a new defender is fast emerging as an urgency for Real Madrid. The LaLiga giants are eyeing multiple candidates for the job, and have identified Konate as an option.

However, Los Blancos are not planning to move for the Frenchman this year. Instead, they wanted to wait until his contract with Liverpool runs out at the end of next season.

Konate has been an important figure for the Reds of late, and the club may want to hold on to him, especially with Virgil van Dijk in the final phase of his career. The Merseyside club have learned a vital lesson this year following Trent Alexander-Arnold's impending exit as a free agent.

It is an open secret that the Englishman is now on his way to Real Madrid. Los Blancos are now hoping to use a similar strategy to lure Konate away from Liverpool next summer.

Are Liverpool eyeing a Real Madrid superstar?

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes. According to Fichajes, the LaLiga giants are willing to let the Brazilian leave this summer for €100m as they look to raise funds for new signings.

Los Blancos are all set to welcome Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement over the summer. Rodrygo enjoyed a good run under the Italian, although he has endured a dip in form since Kylian Mbappe's arrival last year.

Ancelotti's departure could mark the end of the 24-year-old's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu as well. Real Madrid are reportedly planning to revamp the squad to fit Alonso's plans and are ready to sacrifice Rodrygo.

The situation has alerted many of the Brazilian's suitors, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Manchester City, and Liverpool. The Reds have had their eyes on Rodrygo for a while and could go for the kill this summer as they look to add more firepower to Arne Slot's attack.

