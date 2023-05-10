Real Madrid want to launch world record move to sign PSG superstar - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to explore a world-record bid for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

According to the Telegraph, Los Blancos want to make the most of the uncertainty ensuing at the Parc des Princes. Mbappe, 24, is being discussed alongside Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in a potential world-record double swoop.

Real Madrid are willing to reignite their interest in Mbappe, who was heavily expected to join the Spanish club last summer. However, the French striker put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the Parisians in May 2022.

PSG are preparing for a major change in the coming months with Lionel Messi out of contract and likely to depart. Mbappe's future has been uncertain despite signing a new deal last year. He had issues with the club for overusing him in a promotional video for their 2023-24 season tickets.

Mbappe has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 36 goals and providing nine assists in 39 games across competitions. It remains to be seen how much Real Madrid are willing to offer for the Frenchman. However, a world record deal indicates that they are prepared to trump the Parisians' signing of Neymar who joined for a world-record €220 million in 2017.

However, the Ligue 1 giants are eager to keep hold of Mbappe and want to build a team around the forward. They are expected to mold a more youthful French squad in the summer.

Madrid were aggrieved with the manner in which Mbappe signed an extension at the Parc des Princes. La Liga even lodged a complaint to UEFA branding the renewal as scandalous due to PSG's financial losses.

PSG's Mbappe left door open on potential future move to Real Madrid amid his side's European struggles

Kylian Mbappe's Parisians crashed out of the UCL in the Round of 16.

Mbappe hinted that he could make a future move to Real Madrid in September last year.

The Frenchman snubbed Los Merengues to extend his stay with PSG but hasn't seemed overly satisfied with life in the French capital. He told the New York Times when asked about a move to the Santiago Bernabeu:

“You never know what is going to happen.”

Winning the UEFA Champions League is thought to be one of Mbappe's main goals. He has failed to do so with PSG and they exited this season's competition in the last 16. The striker reacted to his side's elimination to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 after a 3-0 aggregate defeat (via Bavarian Football Works):

“We’re disappointed, but it is what it is, we have to move on to other things. (Bayern) have a team built to win the Champions League. As for us, this is our maximum. We’re going to question ourselves and return to our day-to-day life in Ligue 1.”

Meanwhile, Madrid are in the semifinals, tied 1-1 on aggregate with Manchester City after the first leg. If Carlo Ancelotti's side prevails and goes on to win the tournament, it will be their fifth success in seven years.

Poll : 0 votes