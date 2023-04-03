Real Madrid want to sign Argentina attacker as Eden Hazard's back-up to prevent Atletico from getting him: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on signing Paulo Dybala in the summer. The AS Roma star is considered an ideal backup to Eden Hazard, as they do not want him to join Atletico Madrid.

As per a report in Diario GOL, Dybala has a €12 million release clause coming into effect in the summer. Real Madrid are aware of it and see him as the ideal signing for the backup role.

Atletico Madrid were said to be leading the chase for the Argentine as they wanted him as Joao Felix's replacement. The Portuguese star is on loan at Chelsea, while Manchester United are also said to be interested in signing him.

Dybala is open to leaving AS Roma in the summer despite having a good season. He spoke to MARCA earlier this season and said:

"It's true, at Roma I feel reborn. Everyone welcomed me with such warmth. The passion in this city is very strong, we always play with a full stadium and it's a very large stadium. The fans made me feel at home from day one and this helped me to be able to give my all and try to keep Roma on top."

He added:

"As a leader, if I want to play better I need the team to be in good shape. This is not just about one individual. We are a united group fighting for the same dream."

Real Madrid target heaps praise on Jose Mourinho

Paulo Dybala has heaped praise on Jose Mourinho and claimed that it was the coach who lured him to AS Roma. He added that a call with the Portuguese manager helped him make the decision last summer.

He said:

"Mourinho? I'm pleased that a coach like him, who has had many important players and won a lot, says good things about me. Mou helps us a lot because he facilitates our approach to games. Before arriving in Rome I had already spoken on the phone with José. I liked his way of communicating and his way of being, the way he faces every training session and every game. That call convinced me to come to Rome."

Dybala was released by Juventus last summer after they decided not to renew his contract.

