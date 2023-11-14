Real Madrid want to sign Liverpool superstar after being frustrated in their efforts to sign Chelsea defender: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold after growing frustrated in their attempts to sign Chelsea captain Reece James.

Fichajes (via TEAMTalk) reports that Madrid are showing interest in Alexander-Arnold. They are plotting an €80million (£69m) deal for the English superstar who was appointed the Reds' vice-captain in the summer.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has bounced back from a difficult 2022-23 campaign and has been one of the Premier League's top performers this season. He's managed three assists in 14 games across competitions.

The England international has two years left on his contract and has spent his entire career at Liverpool. But, Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new right-back who can be the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, 31.

Chelsea skipper James, 23, appeared to be Los Blancos' top right-back target despite his injury record. He's managed one assist in six games across competitions this season.

However, James reportedly ruled out a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, per 90min. He only signed a new six-year contract in September 2022.

Liverpool are unlikely to want to part with their academy graduate and could demand £100-£150 million. It will take a huge effect from Madrid to prise Alexander-Arnold away from his boyhood club.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold said the sky was the limit for Jude Bellingham before his move to Real Madrid

Liverpool were among the frontrunners to sign Jude Bellingham this past summer but he eventually headed to Real Madrid. The Reds reportedly cooled interest when learning of Borussia Dortmund's valuation of the English superstar.

Bellingham instead joined Madrid for €103 million and has been a revelation. He's managed 13 goals and three assists in 14 games and is La Liga's top scorer with 10 in 11.

The 20-year-old plays alongside Alexander-Arnold in the England national team. They have forged a strong friendship that was on display during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold hailed Bellingham as a future megastar during the summer and said that the sky was the limit for the former Birmingham City teenager. He said (via JOE):

"He’s an incredible player, especially for his age. I think, deep down, only he knows his ceiling. I think there isn’t really one. He can achieve what he wants to."

The Reds' vice-captain added:

"He’s got everything he needs to go and do that. He’s one of those players that you just enjoy watching, enjoy seeing. The sky’s the limit for him – he’s an incredible player and an incredible person.”

It will be intriguing if Real Madrid do try and pursue a deal for Alexander-Arnold given Bellingham's connection with the Liverpool star. He could play a role in convincing him a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.