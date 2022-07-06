Real Madrid weighing up €50 million swoop for Bayern Munich star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry this summer.

The winger has just one year remaining on his contract with the German giants, which could result in the club opting to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid will need to spend €50 million if they are to secure the services of the 26-year-old. Los Blancos could be in the market for a new winger this summer as Gareth Bale and Isco left the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Marco Asensio's future at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard was a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's squad last season, scoring 12 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

However, he has just one year left on his deal with the La Liga and Champions League winners. As per The Hardtackle, Real Madrid will not offer Asensio a new contract, which could lead to the club opting to cash in on him this summer.

He is currently the subject of interest from Premier League giants Arsenal, according to Football.london. Carlo Ancelotti's side will therefore attempt to sign a replacement for Asensio if he leaves the club.

Serge Gnabry has developed into arguably one of the best wingers in Europe during his time with Bayern Munich.

He has scored 63 goals and provided 40 assists in 171 appearances, and has helped the Bavarian giants win four consecutive Bundesliga titles, two DFB Pokals, and a Champions League title.

He enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring 17 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his importance to Julian Nagelsmann's squad, Bayern are believed to be open to selling the Germany international as he has just one year remaining on his contract. The club is reportedly seeking an offer in the region of €50 million.

Furthermore, Bayern Munich have already signed a ready-made replacement for Gnabry in the form of Senegal international Sadio Mane.

Real Madrid could face competition from Manchester City for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry

As per Nizar Kinsella, Sterling has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks. The Blues are hoping to complete the signing of the 27-year-old in the coming weeks.

Manchester City must therefore attempt to sign an adequate replacement for the England international.

According to Bild, the Premier League champions view Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry as a potential replacement for Sterling. The 26-year-old reportedly sees the Etihad Stadium as a potential destination.

Furthermore, Gnabry could be keen to move to the Premier League, where he will have a point to prove after his difficult spell with Arsenal.

He spent five years with the Gunners, during which he struggled to become a regular member of the club's first-team before joining Werder Bremen in 2016.

The German could therefore prefer a move to Manchester City over Real Madrid.

