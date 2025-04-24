Real Madrid will look to sign PL superstar if Vinicius Jr decides to leave Los Blancos amid contract renewal uncertainty: Reports

Real Madrid have identified Erling Haaland as a possible replacement for Vinicius Jr, according to journalist Mario Cortegana (via the Madrid Zone on X). The Brazilian forward's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains up in the air ahead of the summer.

Vinicius was indispensable for the LaLiga champions last season, helping them win the league and the Champions League. However, Kylian Mbappe has hogged the limelight since joining Los Blancos last summer.

Vinicius Jr has still been vital for Real Madrid, registering 20 goals and 14 assists from 47 games across competitions. The 24-year-old has been courted by clubs from the Middle East for a while and apparently turned down a lucrative contract to make the move last year.

Los Blancos supposedly rejected a massive offer for the player from Saudi Arabia as well. However, clubs from the Middle East remain hot on the Brazilian's heels, and should he end up leaving, the LaLiga giants want to sign Erling Haaland as his replacement.

The Norwegian is a long-term target for Real Madrid as well, who will be licking their lips at the prospect of teaming him up with Mbappe. The Frenchman is yet to forge a partnership with Vinicius Jr, but could hit it off with Haaland at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the 24-year-old is under contract with Manchester City until 2034, so prising him away could be next to impossible.

How many trophies has Vinicius Jr won with Real Madrid?

Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr has enjoyed a highly successful stay with Real Madrid so far, winning 14 trophies. The Brazilian arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2018 from Flamengo after turning 18 years old.

Vinicius had a slow start to life with Los Blancos but has come into his own in the last few seasons. His first trophy with the LaLiga giants was the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup.

Since then, the Brazilian has won the LaLiga title thrice, and the Champions League on two occasions. Vinicius also has one Copa del Rey and three Supercopa de Espana trophies to his name.

He won the UEFA Super Cup on two occasions and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup last year. The Brazilian also lifted his second FIFA Club World Cup trophy in 2022.

Vinicius is under contract with Real Madrid until 2027. He has scored 105 goals and set up 79 more from 312 games across competitions for the LaLiga champions to date.

