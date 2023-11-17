Real Madrid will try to sell 28-year-old star next summer - Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly try to sell left-back Ferland Mendy at the end of the current season.

It seems that the Spanish giants want to cash in on the 28-year-old left-back despite the player being a regular in Carlo Ancelotti's XI. He missed the start of the season with a muscle injury but has made nine appearances across competitions since his return in late September.

Despite Ancelotti's apparent faith in Mendy, journalist Mario Cortegana of the Athletic claims that the player is up for sale. It remains to be seen what valuation Los Blancos will place on him, given his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

The report also adds that Real Madrid are keen to sign Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. Reports have claimed that Real Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat has established a close relationship with the Canada international's entourage.

Davies' contract expires in the summer of 2025. The 23-year-old has made 171 appearances for Bayern's senior team, scoring eight times and laying out 28 assists.

Real Madrid signed Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano for €5 million this summer and the Spanish left-back has featured in 13 games across competitions this season. If Davies signs, it would mean that the 24-year-old could be Real Madrid's back-up option in that position.

Real Madrid star says he rejected the chance to join PSG in 2017

A few months after signing for Real Madrid from Lyon for €48 million, Ferland Mendy sat down with Canal+ for an interview in September 2019.

The then-24-year-old Frenchman revealed that he had the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) two years ago, when he was still at Le Havre. However, he rejected Les Parisiens' offer because he sensed they weren't as desperate to sign him as Lyon.

Mendy said (h/t ManagingMadrid):

"It's true that I had the chance to sign for PSG back in 2017, but in all honesty I just wasn't interested. I had already made the decision to sign for Lyon and PSG's offer arrived later, which means that they weren't as confident as Lyon."

Mendy eventually joined Lyon for €5 million and made 79 appearances during his two seasons at the club. Curiously, PSG were linked with a move for the Real Madrid left-back in the second half of last season.

On paper, PSG only have Nuno Mendes and Layvin Kurzawa as their options in that position. While the former hasn't played this season due to an injury, the latter has just eight minutes of first-team action during that time. There was also reported interest from the Saudi Pro League in Mendy this summer.