Real Madrid willing to include 23-year-old in player-plus-cash deal to sign Jude Bellingham: Reports

European champions Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to trade Brahim Diaz to bring down Borussia Dortmund’s asking fee for Jude Bellingham.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER (via Fichajes.net), Real Madrid, who initially set aside a €100 million kitty for Bellingham, are studying different ways to complete the Englishman’s transfer this summer. The solution for Los Blancos would reportedly be to include 23-year-old Diaz, who is currently on loan at AC Milan, in a cash-plus-player deal.

Diaz, whose market value stands at €20 million, is not counted on by Los Merengues. So, upon his return from the San Siro this summer, Madrid could send him to Dortmund in an attempt to reduce the latter's demands for Bellingham.

According to the aforementioned report, contacts have already been established to complete the mega operation. If Borussia Dortmund agree to the proposal, Madrid could land Bellingham for a fee of €90 million to €100 million.

Diaz, who has been a regular for Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan, has fired on all cylinders this season. Appearing in 36 games in all competitions, Diaz has scored six times and claimed three assists. It is believed that Milan are interested in making his stay permanent this summer, but Real Madrid might have other ideas for him.

Since Liverpool pulled out of the race, Manchester City have reportedly emerged as Los Blancos’ primary rivals in their pursuit of Bellingham. However, according to German outlet BILD, Bellingham is not looking to sign for clubs owned by billionaires or backed by Middle Eastern countries, ruling out City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

PSG want to appoint former Real Madrid manager as Christophe Galtier’s successor

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) want to bring in former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho as Christophe Galtier’s successor.

Galtier has not had the best of campaigns at the Parc des Princes. PSG are currently leading the Ligue 1 race but have already been eliminated from the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League. PSG are reportedly unhappy with the former Nice boss, and the club’s sporting director Luis Campos wants to bring in Mourinho as his replacement.

Mourinho, who is currently in charge of AS Roma, has managed some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Inter Milan. He has won 60.41% matches (735 games) across his career, bagging two Champions League trophies and three Premier League titles, amongst other honors.

Mourinho was at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, guiding them to the 2011-12 La Liga title, 2010-11 Copa del Rey, and 2012-13 Supercopa de Espana.

