Real Madrid willing to listen to offers for superstar with €1 billion release clause after losing patience with him: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly lost patience with Federico Valverde and will be willing to let him go if a tempting offer arrives.

Valverde made a strong start to the season, winning La Liga 'Player of the Month' in September and recording six goals and two assists in his first 12 league games. His influence, however, has faded since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Relevo (h/t El Nacional), the Uruguay international's performances after the showpiece event in Qatar have failed to convince Real Madrid. Such has been their apparent displeasure that they will be willing to listen to offers for him.

Liverpool made an offer of €100 million last summer to sign Valverde. Real Madrid rejected the approach, citing the player's €1 billion release clause. But the report adds that a similar offer would now be accepted given the change in circumstances.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make another approach for him. They are close to signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and as per Fabrizio Romano, have made contact to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are expected to see Luka Modric and Toni Kroos renew their deals until June 2024. Apart from Valverde, they also have Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos in midfield, with Jude Bellingham's arrival from Borussia Dortmund expected this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has already backed Real Madrid midfielder to surpass Steven Gerrard

Federico Valverde's strong start to the campaign for Real Madrid drew comparisons to Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Valverde's engine, defensive diligence, passing skills and shooting ability mirror Gerrard during his heyday. Carlo Ancelotti spoke of the comparison between the two midfielders and told MARCA, via Sportstar, in October last year:

"I agree, he has a lot of the same talents as [Steven] Gerrard. It’s very good that they are comparing him with a player that has had this success. I think that Federico has everything he needs to reach Gerrard’s level and go even further still."

Ancelotti's dependence on the Uruguayan cannot be understated. The 24-year-old has featured in 102 games across competitions since the Italian manager's return to the club in the summer of 2021.

The former Penarol player can play anywhere in midfield and has doubled up as a right winger to great effect in the past. Gerrard also notably spent some time playing on the right flank for Liverpool in his formative years.

