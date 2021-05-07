Real Madrid not willing to pay €50 million for top midfield target - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been put off by Lyon's valuation of 22-year-old midfielder Houssem Aouar, who has been on Los Blancos' transfer radar for some time now. The Frenchman is reportedly being courted by Juventus as well.

According to Calciomercato, Lyon have slapped a €50 million price tag on the midfielder. Both Real Madrid and Juventus, however, have no intention of meeting the Ligue 1 side's valuation, the report claims.

Real Madrid are in the market for a midfielder who could take over from the aging duo of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Aouar has emerged as an option but with Lyon's sky-high valuation, they may be forced to look at other midfield options like Nabil Fekir, Dani Olmo and Nicolo Barella.

Juventus, too, are aiming for a major overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window.

But it seems the two European giants have decided against going head-to-head for Aouar's signature due to the Frenchman's price tag. Recent reports suggest that Lyon could be forced to lower their valuation, making for an interesting transfer saga.

Aouar's meteoric rise has left Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane impressed

Houssem Aouar was close to joining Arsenal in last summer's transfer window but the Premier League side failed to meet Lyon's €60 million valuation. With the Gunners now missing out on European football for next season, they are well and truly out of the race for the Frenchman's signature.

Aouar's meteoric rise, however, has left Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane impressed. In October last year, when Arsenal were pushing for the Lyon midfielder's signature, Zidane had termed Aouar a 'great player', admitting that he could 'play for Real Madrid' one day.

"I have no doubts he's a great player. Maybe one day he could play for Real Madrid. Today we have this squad, and my focus is on the players I have now. From [Oct. 5] I won't have to answer these questions," the Real Madrid manager said during the last summer transfer window.

Having debuted for Lyon in 2017, the central midfielder has since made 167 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 30 and assisting another 31 goals.

