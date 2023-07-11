Real Madrid willing to sell 2 midfielders as they aim to fund Kylian Mbappe transfer: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly aiming to sell two midfielders to raise funds ahead of a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos have re-emerged as a prime future destination for the 24-year-old in the past few weeks. They have expressed a major interest in signing the attacker after the ace confirmed last month that he will not extend his contract beyond next summer at the Parc des Princes.

To not lose him on a free switch in 2024, PSG have slapped a price tag of around €200 million on the French forward, according to RMC Sport.

According to the Sunday Express, Real Madrid are keen to offload both Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. They have been cash-strapped since splashing €103 million on Jude Bellingham.

Carlo Ancelotti's outfit are hoping to re-invest the potential incoming fee in signing Mbappe this summer. However, they are unlikely to offload two of their best central midfielders ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Valverde, 24, has netted 18 goals and laid out 15 assists in 204 games for the La Liga side since arriving from Penarol for €5 million in 2016.

Tchouameni, on the other hand, joined Real Madrid for €80 million from Monaco last summer and has made 50 appearances for them since.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in the twilight of their career, Los Blancos are unlikely to empty their midfield slots by selling Valverde and Tchouameni.

Ex-West Ham star lambasts Kylian Mbappe for drama surrounding Real Madrid rumors

West Ham United icon Paolo Di Canio has slammed Kylian Mbappe for upsetting PSG amid interest from Real Madrid. He told Sky Sport Italia:

"PSG have put themselves in this situation as they coddled him... now they must limit the damage and come to a decision. We can judge PSG's errors but also the indecency of the boy. Indecency, that's what it is. He took advantage of the situation a year ago and now he's doing the same, threatening to leave on a free transfer."

Di Canio, who netted 50 goals in 138 games for West Ham, continued:

"It's an absolute shame that the boy behaves this way after earning €200-300 million even if everyone always tries to earn big without hypocrisy. Then there are the fans, the club and the honorability... which you can't buy even with €2 billion and he has zero respect."

According to Cadena SER, the right-footed attacker has held contract discussions with Real Madrid in the recent past. He is likely to receive a gross wage package worth €50 million upon signing a five-year deal.

Mbappe has scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 matches across all competitions for his team, lifting 13 trophies in the process.

Poll : 0 votes