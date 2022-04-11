Real Madrid superstar yet to renew contract as 2 clubs make 'important offers' for his signature: Reports

Real Madrid are yet to offer midfielder Luka Modric a contract extension, with two other clubs interested in the midfielder, according to reports.

The 36-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, and his priority is to stay at the Bernabeu. The two parties will sit down in the coming weeks to discuss the Croatian's future, as reported by AS journalist Sergio Santos.

In March, Marca reported that Real Madrid were keen on signing Modric to a one-year extension and that the deal was close. Hence, the revelation from Santos about two other clubs putting in 'important offers' for Modric will come as a surprise to many. However, he did not name the two clubs interested in the 2018 Ballon D'Or winner.

Modric arrived in the Spanish capital in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur but was named La Liga's Worst Signing that year by the fans. He made a comeback next season and has been a key member of Real Madrid midfield ever since. He has played 427 times for the club in all competitions, winning four UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga championships.

The playmaker has shown few signs of slowing down this season as well. He has made 36 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring thrice and making eight assists. He has helped Real Madrid take a 12-point lead over Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

The Merengues are also 3-1 up in their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea ahead of their second-leg clash on Tuesday.

"I see him still playing three, four more years on such a high level." - Former Real Madrid midfielder on Luka Modric

Chelsea and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has backed Luka Modric to carry on playing for another three or four years at the top level.

Modric impressed in his full 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the quarter-finals last week, making an assist as well.

Kovacic is amazed by Modric's ability at his age and said (via Football365.com):

“He was always as good as he is now, for me as far as I know in the last five, six or seven years he’s on the same way level, which is amazing. Why is that good? It is because he loves football so much. He lives it every day. He’s a professional and if he keeps going like this, I see him still playing three, four more years on such a high level.”

Kovacic and Modric will be hoping Croatia can go one step further in this year's Qatar World Cup, having lost in the 2018 final to France in Russia. Modric won the World Cup Golden Ball in 2018. They have been drawn in a difficult group against Belgium, Morocco and Canada this time.

