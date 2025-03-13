Real Sociedad star Arsen Zakharyan will not feature against Manchester United in UEL after being denied entry into UK: Reports

Real Sociedad midfielder Arsen Zakharyan has been denied a working visa to enter the United Kingdom and play against Manchester United. The Russian attacking midfielder will miss his side's clash against the Red Devils in the Round of 16 second leg of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, March 13.

Ad

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Imanol Alguacil Barrenetxea's side at San Sebastian on March 6. After a scoreless first half, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee combined to give the visitors a lead in the 57th minute. However, Mikel Oyarzabal equalized from the penalty spot in the 70th minute after a VAR review penalized Bruno Fernandes for a handball.

As per El Diario Vasco, Arsen Zakharyan won't join Real Sociedad for the all-important second leg at Old Trafford. The outlet explains that the Russian traveled to Paris on Wednesday with his teammate Hamari Traore, hoping to secure a last-minute work permit.

Ad

Trending

Although Traore was granted the visa, Zakharyan was forced to stay back in Paris. As per latest reports, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder has returned to Spain with no hope of entering the United Kingdom for the Europa League clash.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Arsen Zakharyan's representatives thanked the club for their efforts in facilitating his travel to Paris.

"The important matches are coming up, and Arsen will be available for the next match against Rayo Vallecano," they told El Diario Vasco.

The silver lining for Real Sociedad in their upcoming clash is the return of Martin Zubimendi, who missed the first leg because of illness.

Exploring some key statistics before Manchester United takes on Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Statistically, Manchester United have an upper hand against their Spanish rivals in the upcoming clash. They have won three out of the last seven matches played between the two sides. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have managed just one win.

Ad

However, the clash has historically been devoid of goals. In the seven clashes between the sides, only nine goals have been scored. Out of them, four were scored by the Red Devils in a single game in 2021. Real Sociedad have mustered only two goals against Amorim's side in the past.

Real Sociedad have been going through a rough patch lately, facing defeats in three of their last four games. At present, they are 11th on the LaLiga table with 34 points from 27 games.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are groveling in 14th place on the Premier League table. Despite a change in management mid-season, the Red Devils have struggled to find any rhythm so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback