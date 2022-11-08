Reece James handed boost as 2 specialists deliver verdict on injury to keep Chelsea star’s FIFA World Cup hopes alive: Reports

Chelsea defender Reece James has reportedly had his FIFA World Cup dream revived by two specialists, who have delivered a promising verdict.

The 22-year-old suffered a knee injury against AC Milan in their Champions League encounter in October, which many believed would rule him out of the Qatar tournament. But according to The Sun, James has seen two specialists who believe he could be back playing by the end of the month.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Reece James has reportedly been told by specialists he could be fully fit in just 3 weeks time… Reece James has reportedly been told by specialists he could be fully fit in just 3 weeks time… 🔥 https://t.co/sMHOAvqZfh

England boss Gareth Southgate will name his final 26-man squad on Thursday, November 8. The aforementioned report means James could miss the entire group stage. Only time will tell if Southgate will bring an injured player to the FIFA World Cup, having already given James 15 England caps.

Due to Kyle Walker's hamstring injury, James would have almost certainly started for the Three Lions, either as a centre-back in the back three or as a wing-back. The defender has been in fine form for Chelsea this term, playing 11 times and contributing four goals.

If he does miss the tournament, his country will miss his outstanding pace and defensive ability, as England count the cost of numerous pre-World Cup injuries.

Conn @ConnCFC Chelsea doesn't hit the same without Reece James Chelsea doesn't hit the same without Reece James

Rio Ferdinand describes Reece James as Chelsea's most influential player

The Blues' latest defeat came at home to Arsenal on Sunday, leaving them five points away from the top four. Chelsea have suffered several injury problems since Graham Potter took charge, with Ferdinand claiming they could have beaten Arsenal if they had James available.

The former England defender told BT Sport (as per The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I think it’s difficult for (Potter) because of injuries. Look at this back-line; decimated. Fofana, massive signing. Reece James, probably the most influential player in this team over the last year.

“Ben Chilwell, (N’Golo) Kante. Integral players he hasn’t been able to use and you think, what if he did have those four, five players there.”

There is no doubt that James offers the west London club something completely different when he is on the pitch. He is one of European football's most complete full-backs and will be a huge miss for England at the FIFA World Cup should he miss the tournament.

The Blues have been on a poor recent run of form, failing to win any of their previous four Premier League games and scoring just twice in that time.

