Report: Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Juventus defender Merih Demiral

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, and are aiming a transfer in the summer.

RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano remains Bayern Munich's primary target to fill the vacancy at centre-back in the summer. But it has now emerged that Demiral is an alternative option.

Bayern Munich do need to sign a centre-back in the summer, with David Alaba set to leave the club following an illustrious ten-year spell in Bavaria.

Alaba has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, with reports claiming a deal has already been agreed in principle between the Austrian and Los Blancos.

However, it has since emerged that Chelsea are also targeting the Austrian defender, with new boss Thomas Tuchel said to be a big fan of the player.

Now, German news outlet Abendzeitung have quoted Fabrizio Romano as saying that Bayern have scouted Demiral as an alternative should their push for Upamecano fail.

Romano appeared in an Instagram live video on the 433 channel, and confirmed that the European champions have kept tabs on Demiral's progress at Juventus.

Romano also said that Bayern were not the only top European club to be interested in the Turkish defender, with reports even claiming that Liverpool had an offer rejected in the January transfer window.

Bayern Munich looking at a €40m sum to sign Merih Demiral

Merih Demiral has made just six starts for Juventus this season

Juventus are said to be valuing Demiral at around €40m, which is also what Bayern are expected to pay for Upamecano.

The Frenchman has a release clause in his contract at RB Leipzig, which kicks in this summer. As of now, the champions are said to be in pole position to activate that clause.

Demiral has only started six times for Juventus this season, which might be a concern for Bayern if they were to part ways with that sum of money for his services.

However, a situation could possibly emerge where Bayern Munich need another centre-back in addition to signing Upamecano.

Alongside Alaba, Jerome Boateng could leave the club in the summer as well.

That would leave Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez and Tanguy Nianzou as the only centre-back options at the club.

Even though Benjamin Pavard could be used as a centre-back, it is clear that Bayern do need reinforcements in that position.