Report: Chelsea reach agreement to sign Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is said to have reached an agreement "in principle" with Chelsea on the expiry of his contract this summer.

According to Todofijaches, Chelsea have sounded out the German to be Thomas Tuchel's first signing at the club. Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard a couple of weeks ago and has masterminded three straight wins, as the Blues look to get their Premier League campaign back on track.

The Spanish news outlet have claimed that, provided there are no unexpected hurdles at the last minute, Boateng will become a Chelsea player in the summer.

That will leave Bayern having to plug a few gaps in defense next season themselves.

Boateng is likely to be joined by David Alaba in leaving the club on a free transfer, leaving the German and European champions having to make at least one big signing to strengthen their rearguard.

According to the report in Todofijaches, Chelsea had been working on a deal to sign Boateng even when Frank Lampard was at the helm of the first team. The change in management has not led to any changes in the plan to sign Boateng, though.

With an agreement reportedly having been reached now, it is safe to say that Tuchel has expressed no reservations against the signing of Boateng.

Chelsea eye Jerome Boateng on expiry of his Bayern Munich contract

Jerome Boateng's Bayern Munich contract expires this summer.

Earlier this season, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had said that Boateng was unlikely to continue at Bayern Munich beyond his current contract.

"We all know Jerome has a contract until June 30, 2021. We will talk to Jerome and his management at a reasonable time. We’ll come to a fair decision for everyone," Salihamidzic told Sky Germany in November.

"This is not an issue for us at the moment."

Bayern Munich are now said to be focused on signing RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano in the summer, with talks between the club and the player's representatives having progressed satisfactorily so far.

Recently, it also emerged that Bayern were scouting Juventus's Merih Demiral.

However, Bayern's loss is Chelsea's gain, with respect to Boateng. Thiago Silva has been a hit already at Stamford Bridge, having signed on a free transfer this season.

For Chelsea, Boateng will add experience and a big presence at the back, which is something they have missed. Antonio Rudiger has looked suspect alongside Thiago Silva for Chelsea. Given that situation, Boateng is sure to be a welcome signing.