Report: Juventus swap deal with Marseille on the cards

Juventus are set to take action in the ongoing transfer window, with a swap deal involving French club Marseille.

The Bianconeri apparently have a new striker on top of their priority list. However, according to latest reports, they might not achieve that target this window.

They're still looking to strengthen their attack, though. Sky Sports Italia, via Calciomercato, have claimed that Juventus are now set to sign Marseille's young winger Marley Ake.

As part of the deal that brings Ake to Turin, Juventus are set to send young Italian Franco Tongya to the French club.

Tongya hasn't yet broken into the Juventus first-team, but has been impressive for the club's youth teams so far. Ake, on the other hand, has already made a few appearances for the Marseille first team.

The winger has played 13 games for Marseille so far this season, nine in Ligue 1 and four in the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus hopeful Ake deal could build blocks for summer transfer window

Marley Ake played four times in the UEFA Champions League group stage for Marseille

According to the report, Ake is not earmarked to go straight into the Juventus first team, but the Bianconceri could use him as an additional option for their attack in what remains of the season.

Advertisement

The report also says that Juventus could have further motives with the Ake deal. Ake's agent also represents Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, who is one of Juventus' summer targets.

Juventus are currently fourth in Serie A, with 36 points from 18 games. They have a game in hand, but are seven points behind leaders AC Milan.

Their season has been dodgy so far, but Juventus have built decent momentum recently. Since losing to Fiorentina at the end of December, they have won six out of seven games in all competitions, including one against Milan.

However, the result that hurt them came against Inter Milan, as they lost 2-0 at the San Siro.

Andrea Pirlo also won his first trophy in charge of the Bianconeri, overseeing a 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata, who scored in that game, have been in good form through most of the season. However, Pirlo has identified that he needs more goal-scoring options to achieve the club's ambitions this season.